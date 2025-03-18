How to beat the Rune Slayer Rune Golem boss

Rune Slayer features a bunch of bosses scattered across its vast open world. While most of the area is covered with dense forest, you can get past all this to reach a beach, where you will find a rare boss called the Rune Golem. This huge stone creature is not only strong and fast but also carries a massive sword, making it a challenging opponent.

Ad

This guide explains how to beat the Rune Golem boss in Rune Slayer.

How to beat the Rune Golem in Rune Slayer

The Rune Golem boss (Image via Roblox)

Before proceeding, keep in mind that the Rune Golem is located far from Wayshire, your starting refuge. To reach there, you will have to get past Ashenshire and the Greatwood Swamp. Once you reach Storm Peak, take the southern route to enter the Beach. Following the sand will eventually take you to the Rune Golem boss in this Roblox title.

Ad

Trending

A general thing to remember is that Rune Golem does no fancy attacks. However, it does have two devastating attacks:

Sword slam: Rune Golem slams his sword on the ground, damaging everyone who is in the range. While taking the sword out of the ground, it creates an explosion. This attack can drain your HP greatly, so make sure to evade it as quickly as possible. Constantly moving and dashing will help you avoid this attack.

Ad

Sword swing: Rune Golem swings his sword to damage your health, also causing a knockback effect. It is a series of attacks so you will have to move frequently to avoid getting hit.

Sword swing attack (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Showy)

After a couple of hit and miss, the Rune Golem will be exhausted and vulnerable on its knees. This is when you can spam your attack and reduce most of its HP. Since it is a tough boss, you may have to use your best weapon to take it down.

Ad

Also check: Best Archer build in Rune Slayer

Rune Golem boss drops

Upon getting defeated, the Rune Golem drops the following Greater Runes in this game.

Eidolon Rune : Allows its user's gear to adapt to the color of another gear, hiding its true appearance.

: Allows its user's gear to adapt to the color of another gear, hiding its true appearance. Satanic Rune : Allows you to reroll the amount of Rune slots you currently have. Since this Greater Rune is unstable, it may destroy some of your Runes if unsuccessful.

: Allows you to reroll the amount of Rune slots you currently have. Since this Greater Rune is unstable, it may destroy some of your Runes if unsuccessful. Angelic Rune : Allows you to safely remove a Rune from your gear, however, the removed Runes are lost forever.

: Allows you to safely remove a Rune from your gear, however, the removed Runes are lost forever. Asura's Gauntlets: After equipping, this gauntlet increases your Physical Damage by +14, Strength by +27, Spirit by +14, and Physical Pierce by +5%. Moreover, it has a passive that allows you to gain one fury when you take damage. The fury stacks at a maximum of five, so your follow-up attacks deal more damage based on your current health.

Ad

FAQs

Where is the Rune Golem boss in Rune Slayer?

The Rune Slayer is located at the Beach, near the Giant Slayer quest giver NPC.

What does the Rune Golem drop in Rune Slayer?

The Rune Golem drops several Greater Runes like the Eidolon Rune, Satanic Rune, and the Angelic Rune. Apart from this, it also drops Asura's Gauntlets.

Is the Rune Golem tough to beat in Rune Slayer?

Rune Golem isn't tough to beat as long as you can evade its attack properly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024