While playing Rune Slayer, you will encounter various creatures that will attack if you get close to them. To solve this issue, you can pick the Archer Class and deal with them from a distance. Certainly, the Archer Class won't help you fight against every enemy due to some limitations. However, with the right build, you can achieve the near-perfect status for this class.

Making the best Archer build in Rune Slayer involves more than just choosing the strongest weapon and armor. It includes selecting the ideal Race, Subclass, and Runes as well. This article features the most suitable complements for the Archer Class.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Best build for Archer in Rune Slayer

The Archer Class in Rune Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Below, you will find the best Subclass, Race, Weapon, Armor, and Rune for the Archer Class in this Roblox title.

Best Subclass : Sharpshooter

: Sharpshooter Best Race : Elf

: Elf Best Weapon : Dire Bear Bow

: Dire Bear Bow Best Armor : Assassin's Cloak, Winged Helmet, Winged Boots, Vitality Ring

: Assassin's Cloak, Winged Helmet, Winged Boots, Vitality Ring Best Rune: Stamina Rune

As an Archer, you might want to equip resources that support the playstyle. For example, an Archer requires agility, stealth, and a certain degree of protection from incoming damage. Someone who excels in all the said departments will make a great Archer.

First of all, we have chosen the Sharpshooter Subclass so you can unlock an even stronger moveset for yourself. You can choose the Beast Tamer Subclass; however, it is not necessary as you may rarely need a pet while battling. With the Sharpshooter Subclass, you can unlock powerful moves like Ballistic Shot and Dragon Piercer to take down enemies as strong as the Vampiric Dragon Lord.

To help you remain stealthy and gain a speed boost, the Elf Race can be of great help. It gives you a +3% speed boost and a +10% speed boost. Moreover, Elves also have a +10% cooldown reduction so you can use your special abilities more often.

It goes without saying that a stronger weapon with effective buffs can help you grow as an Archer. The Dire Bear Bow is one such weapon that you can acquire at level 40 to bolster your playstyle. This bow is crafted using x4 Ashwood Log, x2 Mithril Bar, and x2 Dire Bear Hide. The Dire Bear Bow gives you +16 Agility and +3 Stamina along with a damage of 12 points per hit. With the support of these buffs, you can easily take down mobs and bosses.

Wearing the best armor set is also needed to level up your playstyle. That is why we have chosen the pieces of armor that protect you from damage and also give you speed and agility. For your reference, here are the stat buffs given by all the aforementioned pieces of armor.

Armor Stat buffs Assassin's Cloak 425 Armor protection

+4 Spirit

+16 Agility

+2% Critical Chance Winged Helmet 235 Armor protection

+5 Strength

+5 Spirit

+3 Agility Winged Boots 75 Armor protection

+5 Spirit

+7 Agility Vitality Ring 3 Stamina

Lastly, if you wish to equip a Rune, you should use the Stamina Rune. While it is not mandatory to infuse your gear with a Rune, owning it might give you an upper edge during your playthrough. The Stamina Rune gives you +2 Stamina so you can keep on sprinting for a long duration of time. Being on the move will help you maintain distance and keep shooting arrows to take down enemies.

FAQs

What are the chances of obtaining the Elf Race in Rune Slayer?

There is a 25.3% chance that you will get the Elf Race in this experience.

How do I change my Class for free in Rune Slayer?

As of now, the only way to change your Class for free is wiping your current slot and creating a new one.

What is the best Race in Rune Slayer?

Dullahan is currently the best Race to acquire in this title.

