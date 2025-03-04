Creating the optimal character build requires you to pick the best Class in Rune Slayer. Each one offers unique passives and skills that will come in handy when facing the enemies the game throws at you. Since rerolling your current Class will require you to spend Robux, you should select the best one early on. This can be done by wiping your save slot and creating a new one.

The availability of multiple Classes makes it difficult to decide which one to go for. To help you overcome this problem, this article provides a complete Rune Slayer Class tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

A Tier list of all Classes in Rune Slayer

Pick the best Class before starting your Rune Slayer journey (Image via Roblox)

The following list has divided the classes among different tiers from best to worst. Starting from the S tier — containing the best option — the classes gradually become less effective as you make your way down the list.

Tier Class S Magician A Archer, Priest B Thief, Warrior C Striker

As you can see from the tier list, Magician is currently the best Class to pick in this Roblox experience. A Magician's primary weapon is a staff that can be used to deal magical damage. Unlike a bullet or arrow, a magical projectile automatically detects the nearby target and hits it.

Apart from the offensive abilities, you can upgrade your defense as you level up your Class. For instance, leveling up the Magician to level seven will unlock abilities that allow you to conjure food and water. Consuming them will then restore your health and mana. Moreover, on level eight, you can unlock upgrades for your armor that scale with the intellect stat.

In the A tier, you will find the Archer, which is one of the best alternatives for the Magician Class. As an Archer, you will unlock a bow that deals great damage at long range. You can also level up this Class to unlock more powerful tricks and moves with your bow and arrow. Additionally, it has a Beast Tamer subclass that you can acquire to tame high-level pets to fight beside you.

Alongside the Archer, you will find the Priest Class in the A tier due to its impressive supporting skills. Not only can Priests heal themselves and their allies, but they can also use magic to damage opponents. Priests are needed in a party to heal and revive teammates, increasing the chances of winning a battle. As you level up this Class, certain spells that remove status effects will be unlocked.

Next, we have the Thief Class in the B tier, which is an excellent pick for hit-and-run tactics. Thieves are agile and comparatively easy to maneuver on the battlefield. They use daggers to hit their opponent, making them unmatchable in melee fights. However, the lack of defense puts the Thief at a disadvantage since they can easily be beaten in a long-range fight.

Tying with the Thief, we have the Warrior Class in the B tier that can help you destroy the opponent in a close-range battle. Warriors carry a sword that helps them outperform their opponents at close range. Plus, they have strong armor that can withstand more damage than any other Class. However, this class is completely lackluster when it comes to long-range combat. What's the point of having a sword when the opponent is just too good with their long-range weapons, right?

At the bottom of our Rune Slayer Class tier list is the Striker Class. We have put it at the bottom of the list for several reasons. For starters, they use their bare fists to damage opponents, which is pretty useless against bosses. Moreover, the Striker has a low defense that makes them vulnerable to both close and long-range attacks.

FAQs

What is the best Class in Rune Slayer?

The Magician is one of the best Classes in this experience due to their well-rounded abilities.

How to change your Class for free in Rune Slayer

The only way to change your Class for free is by wiping your current save slot and creating a new one.

How many Subclasses does the Magician have in Rune Slayer?

A Magician has two Subclasses, including the Warlock and Sorcerer.

