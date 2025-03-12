The vast open-world landscape of Rune Slayer is worth exploring, as it hides many secrets and challenges for you to discover. Completing quests, taming beasts, and defeating boss enemies are a few things that will keep you busy throughout your journey. Speaking of bosses, the Slime King is one you can find and beat pretty early in this experience.

Slime King resides near Wayshire — the starter refugee village. However, you can still lose track of your path due to the forest and its hostile nature. If you think you have enough power to beat the Slime King in Rune Slayer though, read on to learn about where to find and beat this green and goopy enemy.

How to find the Slime King in Rune Slayer

You can find the Slime King in the Wilderness in this Roblox title. To be specific, he spawns every 10 to 15 minutes outside of the Slime Cave. To reach there, you can follow the directions mentioned below.

Exit via the northern side of the Wayshire gate to reach the Slime Cave (Image via Roblox)

From the Wayshire Inn, take a left turn and exit the gate in the northern direction.

Follow the path that heads straight outside the gate and take the first right turn.

Next, you will find the Slime Cave that hides countless Black Ooze Slime.

Outside this cave, you will find the Slime King spawning every 10 to 15 minutes. If you don't find the boss, try server hopping.

The Slime King can be identified easily as it is a Slime, but relatively bigger in size. Moreover, he wears a small crown that cements his identity as the King of the Slimes.

How to beat the Slime King in Rune Slayer

The Slime King (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@codeshunterx4)

Frankly, you do not need any fancy weapon to take down this enemy. Even a normal dagger or sword would suffice. You just need to mind avoiding the incoming attacks as they can be lethal for you. Currently, the Slime King's playbook has only three moves, and here's how to avoid them:

Leap : The Slime King leaps in the air, pounding hard on the ground. To avoid this, you need to dash out of the way.

: The Slime King leaps in the air, pounding hard on the ground. To avoid this, you need to dash out of the way. Slime Globs : The Slime King spits three slimy projectiles that can inflict the poison status effect. You need to keep moving or dash out of the way to avoid this attack.

: The Slime King spits three slimy projectiles that can inflict the poison status effect. You need to keep moving or dash out of the way to avoid this attack. Absorb: After waiting for a while, the Slime King dashes forward and absorbs anything that comes in contact with it. While being absorbed, the victim will continue to lose their health.

One effective strategy to beat the Slime King would be using a long-ranged weapon, perhaps, a bow and arrow. Or else, you can bring along a teammate to divide its focus and double your damage output. Upon getting defeated, the Slime King drops the following items:

In-game currency

Slime Chunks

Slime Core

Philosopher's Ring

Slime King's Crown

FAQs

Where is the Slime King in Rune Slayer?

You can find the Slime King outside the Slime Cave, just outside the northern gate of Wayshire.

Can you tame the Slime King in Rune Slayer?

No, you can not tame the Slime King in this experience.

Is the Slime Cave dangerous in Rune Slayer?

Yes, the Slime Cave is pretty dangerous, as it contains plenty of Black Ooze Slime mobs.

