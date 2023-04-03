How do you block and unblock someone on Roblox

Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows players to interact with each other while playing games. While most players love engaging in good interactions with other players, occasionally, players may run into other players who misbehave. Bullying, harassment, and other improper conduct are examples of this. Understanding how to block and unblock players on Roblox in such circumstances is crucial. A person who has been blocked won't be able to get in touch with you, send you friend requests, or join your game. This might be helpful if you encounter someone misbehaving or making you feel uneasy. On the other hand, unblocking a player will allow them to interact again with you on the platform.

Fortunately, blocking and unblocking players is a relatively simple process. On Roblox, you may block someone in a few different methods, such as through their profile, the chat tool, or by reporting them for unacceptable behavior. Like blocking someone, unblocking someone may be accomplished via their profile or the options section. A safer and more enjoyable gaming experience on Roblox may be ensured by knowing how to ban and unblock users.

By preventing inappropriate behavior, players can help create a more welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone on the platform.

Blocking and unblocking players on Roblox: A step-by-step guide

Blocking players

You can follow these steps to block anybody you want on the platform:

Log in to your Roblox account and click on the search bar at the top of the page. Type in the player's username that you want to look up. Click on the magnifying glass icon or hit "Enter" on your keyboard. A search results list will appear, and the player's username should be at the top. Click on their username to go to their profile page. Click on the three dots in the top right corner of their profile. Click "Block User" in the drop-down menu. Confirm your decision by clicking "Block" on the pop-up window. The player is blocked and can no longer send messages or friend requests or join your game servers.

It is important to note that blocking a player on Roblox does not prevent them from playing the same game as you or joining the same game server. They can still communicate with you indirectly despite this. You must utilize the game's unique block or kick function to stop users from entering your gaming servers.

Unblocking players

Here are some easy steps to block anyone on the platform:

Log in to your Roblox account and click on the gear icon in the top right corner of the page to access your account settings. Click on the "Privacy" tab. Scroll down to the "Blocked Users" section. Find the username of the player you want to unblock and click the "Unblock" button next to their name. A pop-up window will appear, asking you to confirm that you want to unblock the player. Click "Unblock" to confirm.

If you previously had a player on your friend list, unblocking them will not automatically add them back to your friend list. You must send them a friend request again if you wish to re-add them.

