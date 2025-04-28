How to break the Easter Boss Chest in Pet Simulator 99

As an extension to the Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event, players can break open the Easter Boss Chest and contribute Points to their server’s total. In addition to Point contribution, each player receives their own set of rewards, which vary based on the Chest level. This task can be an extensive undertaking, requiring you to craft a build with specific Upgrades and Enchantment setups to min-max the Chest opening process.

Ad

Here’s how you can break open the Easter Boss Chest in a reasonable amount of time and get all the rewards.

About the Easter Boss Chest in Pet Simulator 99

The Easter Boss Chest area (Image via Roblox)

The Easter Boss Chest in Pet Simulator 99 is a game-wide challenge where players on a server band together to contribute Points and earn various rewards. Each Chest opened gives Points to the server itself, which increases the chance of the Titanic Easter Axolotl spawning on the map. As such, you should open as many Boss Chests as you can to maximize the Points.

Ad

Trending

Point contributions and rewards are directly dependent on the level of the Boss Chest, which can be raised via the Chest Upgrade machine. Using Easter Tokens, stats like Chest Level, Chest Damage, item drops, Critical Hits, more Points, etc., can be acquired, improving your contribution towards the server total.

This also includes the odds of spawning rare varieties of the Chest like Rainbow, Golden, and Shiny.

For 10 times a day, you can spawn a Heroic Boss Chest, which features 10x the health of its regular counterpart. By breaking such Chests open, you can acquire 50x the Points and 5x the Easter Tokens you would normally receive from a Boss Chest. The rewards offered by these variants are of higher quality as well, making it important to open them as quickly as possible.

Ad

Also read: Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event guide

Breaking open the Easter Boss Chest

Easter Boss Chest upgrades (Image via Roblox)

The Easter Boss Chest is located at the very end of the Easter Event 2025 map, requiring you to pass through the five initial areas. Once you access the sixth and last area, your only objective is to open as many Boss Chests as possible. They start at a fairly low strength level, so the Pets you have acquired across the five areas should have no issues breaking them.

Ad

As you start upgrading the Chest, you will need better Pets found in the area and specific Enchant items to speed up the process. You will also benefit from using Fruits, Potions, and other booster items to improve the damage you deal to the Chest.

The most crucial part of breaking open an Easter Boss Chest is the order of the upgrades you purchase. Upgrading the Chest Level early on can create problems where your damage simply won’t be high enough to open the Chest. The Chest Level should be lower on the priority list while acquiring Chest upgrades.

Ad

We recommend prioritizing Egg Levels, Chest Damage, and More Points over the other options. These upgrades will build the foundation on which your Chest openings will function.

You can acquire better Pets early on and receive good rewards at a steady pace. Once you’ve created a decent setup, you can start upgrading the Chest Level and improve the amount of Points you receive per Chest break.

If you’re willing to spend 4,799 Robux on an Enchant, the Mega Chest Breaker can significantly speed up the Chest breaking process. This can massively improve your contributions to the server as well, giving you access to better rewards in the process.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to conduct Easter Boss Chest Upgrades in Pet Simulator 99

Easter Boss Chest Upgrades can be performed by interacting with the Upgrade Machine and spending Easter Tokens on the different upgrade nodes.

How to find the Easter Boss Chest in Pet Simulator 99

The Easter Boss Chest is located at the far end of the Easter Event area as the sixth area of the map.

Ad

How much does the Mega Chest Breaker cost in Pet Simulator 99?

The Mega Chest Breaker is a premium Enchant that costs 4,799 Robux, offering a massive increase to your Pets’ Chest-breaking power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024