Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event guide

Pet Simulator 99's latest update ushered in the Easter Event, where you can hop into the new Easter-inspired map for the opportunity to obtain free pets. The event also gives you a chance to acquire various other exclusive rewards by smashing the breakables and participating in the Easter Egg Hunt.

This article offers a brief guide that will help you complete the Easter Event in the game and collect all the rewards.

A brief guide to the Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event

Enter this door to join the event (Image via Roblox)

Once you spawn in the game, enter the event door on the right side of the map. It says "Easter Event" right outside it, so identifying it won't be an issue. Inside, you must complete and unlock all the areas to reach the final stage.

You must complete tasks to unlock the next stage (Image via Roblox)

At each step, you will be given certain tasks, like smashing a specific number of breakables or hatching a couple of eggs, before you can move on to the next stage. You must keep doing this until you reach the final stage, where you will find a huge basket. You must interact with it and put the special eggs that you have collected on your way into it.

You must put eggs in the basket to increase your chances (Image via Roblox)

Doing so will increase your chances of obtaining huge pets in the game. Now, there are a couple of ways that you can obtain these special eggs. First, you can get them by smashing the breakables. However, this will take a while, as these eggs are quite rare.

The Easter Eggs spawn every half an hour in the Pet Simulator 99 event area (Image via Roblox)

The second method is to wait for the Easter Eggs to spawn on the map. This happens every half an hour, and at that time, you will find random eggs spawned around the event map. You can interact with them by pressing "E" on your keyboard, which will let you collect loot from them.

Once you have enough eggs, head back to the large basket, interact with it, click on the eggs, and add them.

Hatching eggs at each stage in Pet Simulator 99

You can hatch eggs at each stage (Image via Roblox)

If you're a new player who has yet to obtain powerful pets, participating in the Easter Event is the best chance for you to get one without having to do anything extra. At each stage, you will find an egg at the side of the arena. You can spend the event currency (the one you get by breaking the objects) to purchase and hatch the egg to obtain a new pet.

The pet's rarity, power, and price go up with each stage. However, you will be able to obtain the required amount of money simply by staying in the event area and grinding in the arena.

How to use the Secret Key and open the Secret Room in Pet Simulator 99

You must use the Secret Key to unlock this room (Image via Roblox)

You will obtain a special item called the Secret Key during your exploration of the event map. To use this key, you must head over to the stage right before the final one and interact with the blue door with a lock on the right side. It will spend one key and teleport you inside the room.

Here, you will have the option of picking one of the eggs that will have a chance of giving you a pet. However, you will need to repeat this process several times before you get lucky. You also have a chance of getting the Secret Easter Egg from one of these eggs. Putting that egg in the Easter Basket in the final stage will increase your chances of getting the Huge Spring Griffin.

FAQs about Pet Simulator 99

Can you get new pets in the Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event?

Yes, you have a chance of obtaining free pets from this event.

Can anybody participate in the Pet Simulator 99 Easter event?

Yes, anyone can participate in the event.

How do you get the Secret Key in Pet Simulator 99?

You obtain this key randomly from one of the breakables you smash.

