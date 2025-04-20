All Easter egg locations in Sol's RNG

Sol's RNG is celebrating Easter 2025 with its Easter egg update, tasking players with finding a total of eight eggs scattered across the map. However, this is not as easy as it sounds since some eggs only spawn after you finish a set of tasks. To complete the quest and collect the rewards at the end of the event, you may have to go through some challenges.

To make things easier, this guide provides the location of all eight eggs in the game.

Location of all eight Easter eggs in Sol's RNG

Talk to this NPC to start the quest in Sol's RNG (Image via Roblox)

To begin the Easter egg hunt in Sol's RNG, you must first talk to an NPC called Lime in the central lobby area. He will tell you about the event and ask you to collect all the eggs. Here are all their locations.

1) Corrupted Egg

To collect this egg, you must first wait for the Corrupted Biome to spawn and then start collecting five purple eggs. Thereafter, you will be teleported to the front of Jake's Shop, where you can collect the Corrupted Egg.

2) Downpour/Rainy Egg

You must wait for the Rainy Season to arrive and then head to the campfire tents area. Go towards the water area and try entering the blocks section where the egg spawns. Note that this might take some trial and error before finding it, especially if you're new to the game.

3) Blizzard Egg

This egg spawns during the Snowy weather near the Obby Blessing. Here, you must check the lone mountain top for the egg.

4) Windy Egg

As the name suggests, this egg only spawns during Windy weather. During this occurrence, look for the huge brown mountain toward the right side of the map. Climb on top of it and go near the tree. Upon interacting with the egg, it will ask you to kick it. Press the right button to perform the action and collect it.

5) Starfall Egg

To collect this egg, you must wait for the Starfall Biome to appear and then start collecting eight sparkling orbs inside it. Once you collect eight different types of orbs, the Starfall Egg will drop from the sky, imitating a meteor strike.

6) Null Egg

This egg only spawns in the Null Biome. When you find this biome, stand still and don't move for around 20-25 seconds at the spawn point. If you do this correctly, you will be teleported to another world where you will find the Null Egg.

7) Hellishfire Egg

You must locate and enter the Hell Biome to find this egg in Sol's RNG. Once inside, walk on the bridge and jump down. Collect the egg before you hit the bottom, as it hovers in the air.

8) Crypt Egg

The Crypt Egg spawns inside the Sandstorm Biome — find the cave opening with a '???' symbol. Since the cave doesn't have a fixed spawn location, you might need to explore a bit before you discover it. Once you do, enter it and find and collect the egg.

Reward for collecting all Easter eggs in Sol's RNG

Once you have all the eggs, talk to Lime and go to Jake's shop (Image via Roblox)

Once you collect all eight eggs, go back to Lime. She will give you the recipe for Combinator. Then, head to Jake's Shop and use the recipe to craft the Combinator. Below is the recipe:

1x Hazard Rays 1x Gilded 1x Arcane 1x Undefined 1x Permafrost 1x Stormal 1x Hades 1x Poseidon 1x Galaxy

Once you are done, go to the top of the mountain and use the Element Machine. Watch the cutscene and obtain the Glitched Cutscene after it ends. Then, head to the Easter egg stand. Exchange the egg for the "ItemName":"Egg".

However, note that you must be among the first 5000 players to do so to obtain the exclusive UGC item.

FAQs about Sol's RNG

How many eggs are in the Sol's RNG Easter egg hunt event?

There are a total of eight eggs that you must collect during the event.

How many exclusive UGCs are available in the Sol's RNG Easter egg hunt event?

There are 5000 UGCs available during the event.

Do some of the Sol's RNG Egg Hunt event eggs spawn in special biomes?

Yes, some eggs spawn in special biomes.

