How to build the Anubis Shrine in Pets Go

With the Pharaoh Expansion, Pets Go expands the Sphinx Board game and adds a new gameplay element called the Anubis Shrine. The Shrine can be built by collecting all the Anubis Pieces found on the associated board game. Once built, it gives you access to a Huge Pet that is not available elsewhere. This gameplay element was added to the Roblox experience on April 11, 2025.

Ad

Here’s how you can build the Anubis Shrine in Pets Go.

Building the Anubis Shrine in Pets Go

The inner Board (Image via Roblox)

The Anubis Shrine can be built by collecting five Anubis Pieces on the Sphinx Board game map. This can be a complex and lengthy affair, as the board game is entirely dependent on dice rolls. If luck is on your side, you can get the Pieces rather quickly. But if it's not, you may be stuck here for a while.

Ad

Trending

Accessing the pieces requires you to unlock the Sphinx Board game, following which, you must continue to roll the dice until you land on the bridge. There are two bridges that connect the main Sphinx Board to the Anubis board: one takes you to the inner board, while the other serves as the exit.

Once inside the area, the luck of the dice must favor you five times for you to land on the five separate Anubis Piece spaces. After you collect all five, the Shrine will be built, giving you access to the Huge Anubis Pet.

Ad

Also read: Pets Go Sphinx Board game guide

The Pharaoh Expansion

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

On April 11, 2025, the game added the Pharaoh Expansion, an update that acts as an addendum to the Sphinx Board game update. With this patch, the experience introduces the Anubis Shrine, the Anubis Chest, new Pets, the Dark Pillar, and more. The Anubis Chest is a unique chest that can grant you the Titanic Dark Lord or the Huge Evil Deer as a reward.

Ad

The new additions to the Sphinx Board game include the new Anubis inner board, as described in the previous section. This board introduces the Anubis Piece spaces, along with Anubis Potions that improve the odds of entering the inner board.

Once you collect Anubis Pieces, you will find a spot on the Anubis Leaderboard. Getting to a high rank on this leaderboard will help you obtain various rewards. The grand prize is reserved for the Top 25 players, who receive the Titanic Kaiju King.

Ad

Additionally, the Sphinx Board game upgrade menu has been expanded, and purchasing the relevant upgrade nodes gives you a better chance to land on Anubis Pieces.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to build the Anubis Shrine in Pets Go

The Anubis Shrine can be built by collecting all five Anubis Pieces from the inner part of the Sphinx Board game.

What is the reward for building the Anubis Shrine in Pets Go?

Ad

The reward for building the Anubis Shrine is the Huge Anubis Pet.

When was the Pharaoh Expansion update added to Pets Go?

The Pharaoh Expansion update was introduced to the game on April 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024