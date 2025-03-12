How to catch Anomalous fish in Fisch

Certain fish mutations in Fisch add to the value of the species you catch, making them more desirable than their regular counterparts. Anomalous is a mutation that amplifies the value of the caught fish by 2.5 times. Instead of being specific to certain species, the mutation can only be triggered when fishing with a rod that has the Anomalous Enchantment.

This guide goes over the process of catching fish with the Anomalous mutation in Fisch.

About the Anomalous mutation in Fisch

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

In Fisch, Anomalous is a rare mutation that increases the value of a fish by 2.5x and alters the appearance of the caught creature. The mutation is highly specific and requires you to use a rod with the Exalted Anomalous Enchantment. Due to this specificity, it can be quite challenging to trigger the mutation in a caught fish.

While making use of an Anomalous enchanted fishing rod, you have a 10% chance of getting an Anomalous fish. The Enchantment also duplicates the caught fish, giving you two of the same mutated species.

Note that this mutation cannot be obtained by going to the appraiser, which only adds to the difficulty of getting it to trigger.

Catching an Anomalous fish

The Keeper's Altar (Image via Roblox)

The process of catching an Anomalous fish is mostly reliant on RNG which, depending on your luck, can take a while.

Firstly, you must apply the Anomalous Enchantment to your fishing rod of choice. To do so, head to the Keeper’s Altar, located near the Statue of Sovereignty, and approach the pedestal with an Exalted Relic. The pedestal is only active at night time.

The Exalted Relic gives you a one in seven chance to receive the Anomalous Enchantment. The other six Enchantments you can get with an Exalted Relic have an equal chance to show up. You may need to reroll a few times to get the aforementioned Enchantment.

With the enchanted rod in your possession, head out to the desired biome in the game world and start fishing. You will have a one-in-ten chance of catching an Anomalous fish, which is only a matter of time when using the enchanted rod. The odds of triggering the mutation in a rare fish are quite low, so you may want to use luck-boosting items to improve your chances.

FAQs

What is the Anomalous mutation in Fisch?

The Anomalous mutation is an Exalted mutation that applies a 2.5x multiplier to the caught fish while using a fishing rod with the Anomalous Enchantment.

What are the odds of getting an Anomalous fish in Fisch?

The odds of getting an Anomalous fish are one in 10 or 10% while using a rod with the Anomalous Enchantment.

Can Anomalous fish be caught anywhere in Fisch?

Yes, the Anomalous mutation is not limited by geography, making it possible to catch such fish anywhere on the map.

