How to catch the Blue Whale in Fisch

Catching a Blue Whale in Fisch is not an easy task as you must do a lot of groundwork before. This includes learning about the location and the conditions under which they spawn. In this experience, you can catch a Blue Whale only during the Whale Migration event. It is a server-wide occurrence, so you might want to hurry before other players get their hands on this majestic sea creature.
This guide will walk you through the steps to catch a Blue Whale in this game. It includes finding it, manipulating and summoning the Whale Migration event, and other important information.
How to summon Whale Migration event in Fisch
In this Roblox title, the Whale Migration event has a 20% chance of spawning during the rain. However, since you can not go on and wait for the rain to fall, it's best to use Totems and manipulate this condition.
You can use the Tempest Totems to summon rain and see if the Whale Migration event starts. Since the chances of happening this in the first attempt are low, you will have to use the Tempest Totem multiple times.
Note: You can buy a Tempest Totem from the cave in Terrapin for 2,000 C$.
You can use the Tempest Totem to summon rain and the Windset Totem to cancel it and summon the wind. You can spam both of these Totems until the Whale Migration event spawns on the map.
When it does, a server-wide message will pop up on the screen. Now, you will have a total of 15 minutes before the Whale Migration despawns. You need to be quick because this event will despawn once two Blue Whales are caught.
How to catch a Blue Whale in Fisch
To catch a Blue Whale, you will have to find where the Whale Migration event has spawned on the map. Most probably, it spawns near Ancient Isle or Sunstone Island. From there, it travels around the map before it despawns at the ending point. To know the route of the Blue Whale, look out for a blue highlighted line over the ocean's surface.
To exactly know the area where you can fish the Blue Whale, be sure to use a Fish Radar. This device will highlight a portion of the ocean where you can fish. Fish Radar can be bought in Moosewood from near the Shipwright NPC.
To catch a Blue Whale, you can use the Shrimp bait. The huge sea mammal prefers Shrimp, so make sure you have one in your inventory. It can be obtained by opening Bait Crates or Common Crates. Also, use your best fishing rod because this exotic creature will inflict a -90% progress speed once you reel it. You may not want to let it go once it is hooked to your bobber.
FAQs
How much is a Blue Whale worth in Fisch?
An average-size Blue Whale can be sold for 21,500 C$ at the merchants.
What is a Blue Whale's favorite bait in Fisch?
You can use a Shrimp to easily lure a Blue Whale in this experience.
How do I catch a Blue Whale in Fisch?
A Blue Whale can only be caught during the Whale Migration event.
