How to catch the Kittyfish in Fisch

The latest Animal event in Fisch has introduced a plethora of mutated fish that resemble half-fish and half-ground animal appearances. The Kittyfish is a great example of one such mutated fish that you can catch from an Animal Pool. In case you didn't already know, an Animal Pool is a rare occurrence in the Sea from where you can reel out all the limited animal-themed fish.

Since the Animal Pool can spawn in both the First and the Second Sea with unique fish, it is tough to figure out where the Kittyfish spawns. If you are a cat lover, you may definitely want to locate this one. To help you add it to your bestiary, here's a guide that explains how to find and catch the Kittyfish in Fisch.

Guide to find and catch the Kittyfish in Fisch

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, the Kittyfish belongs to the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea. That being said, if you want to catch it, you will have to fish in the Animal Pool in the said area. To help you access it, we have mentioned the steps to reach the Second Sea below.

Firstly, head over to Terrapin in the First Sea and interact with the Sea Traveler NPC.

Right behind the Sea Traveler, you will find a wall through which you can pass to enter an area called the Crypt of the Green One.

Inside the Crypt of the Green One, you will find a passageway that is locked behind an iron gate.

Speak with the standing in front of the iron gate to unlock it. It should be noted that you must be on level 200 or above to pass through this passage. If you are below level 200, the NPCs in the passage will burn you down to ashes.

At the end of the passage, you will find the Cthulu boss chamber.

chamber. Defeat Cthulu using the Keeper's Torch to permanently unlock the Second Sea in this game.

The Animal Pool (Image via Roblox)

Just like in the First Sea, the Animal Pool will spawn every 30 minutes in the Second Sea as well. Once it spawns, you will have only five minutes to fish before it despawns. A server-wide message will pop up on the screen once the Animal Pool appears in the ocean. The message will also reveal its location so you can find it easily.

Specifically, you can follow an orange beam coming out of the sky to find the Animal Pool. The area highlighted by the beam is where you can reel out a Kittyfish. To increase your chances of catching it, here are some conditions you can fulfill:

Weather condition: Clear

Time: Anytime

Season: Summer

Bait: Flakes or Fisch Head

By using the above information, you can easily reel out a Kittyfish. If it's an average-sized Kittyfish, you can sell it for 181.79 C$ at the merchant. Thankfully, as with all limited fish, there will be a 10% progress speed once you hook a Kittyfish with your bobber.

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler NPC in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin Island, First Sea.

How much is the Kittyfish worth in Fisch?

An average-sized Kittyfish can be sold for 181.79 C$ at the merchant.

What is the best Bait to catch a Kittyfish in Fisch?

Flakes is currently one of the best Baits to reel out a Kittyfish.

