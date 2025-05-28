How to catch Narwhal in Fisch

Fisch features numerous fish species that are only available through specific events. The Narwhal is one such Limited fish, available exclusively through the Apex Fish Hunt event. This fish is a high-value species that can be acquired by 500 players every three hours during the event. As such, it is an exceedingly rare catch that will require plenty of time and luck to fish.

This article explains how you can catch Narwhal in Fisch and sheds light on gear recommendations and fish stats.

Catching Narwhal in Fisch

The Apex Fish Hunt for Narwhals (Image via Roblox)

Narwhal’s acquisition is tied to the Apex Fish Hunt, which occurs globally every three hours. You can find the Fish Hunt by venturing into the sea and following the event icon on the HUD.

Once the event starts, up to 500 Narwhals can be caught before the stock runs out. After the event ends, the Narwhal stock is reset for the next time the Fish Hunt triggers. Since the number of fish copies is shared between all servers, catching a Narwhal can require both luck and the best possible gear.

A second way to catch Narwhals is through the Narwhal Migration event, which is a mini version of the Apex Fish Hunt. The Migration event activates every hour, and it includes Narwhal, Beluga, and Magician Narwhal pools. Each of these pools has a different catch rate for the Narwhal, which largely depends on the type of pool.

Here are the recommended equipment, time, weather, and season that are optimal to fish the Narwhal:

Rod: Astralhook Rod, Rod of the Forgotten Fang, Challenger’s Rod

Astralhook Rod, Rod of the Forgotten Fang, Challenger’s Rod Bait: Luminous Larva, Shrimp, Sapphire Krill

Luminous Larva, Shrimp, Sapphire Krill Weather and Season: Clear, Summer

Clear, Summer Time: Day

Narwhal stats

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Narwhal is an extremely heavy fish that demands the usage of a fishing rod with a high or, preferably, a limitless weight capacity. Its weight is typically above 1,200 kgs and can even be as high as 4,200 kgs. The high weight range means that you will receive a lot more money for catching one that is on the heavier side.

The average selling value of the Narwhal is around 190,000 C$. This can shoot up to 630,000 C$ for the highest possible weight. With Mutations, its value can skyrocket well into the millions, making it a high-value catch.

Catching the Narwhal grants you 200,000 XP, which can be a fair few levels for an early or mid-game player. The fish also has an extremely high Resilience stat of 5 and a -90% penalty to progress speed. Needless to say, it’s a stubborn fish that can take quite a lot of effort to reel in.

FAQs

How to get Narwhal in Fisch

Narwhals can be caught as part of the Apex Fish Hunt or the Narwhal Migration event.

What is the best fishing rod to catch Narwhal in Fisch?

The best rod for catching Narwhal is the Astralhook Rod.

Is Fisch playable for free?

Yes, the game is accessible for free with only optional elements being locked behind a paywall.

