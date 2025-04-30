How to change your race in Blox Fruits

At the beginning of your Blox Fruits playthrough, you are given a random race between Human, Shark, Angel, and Rabbit. Each of the said races provides you with unique buffs and abilities that can't be obtained elsewhere. Unfortunately, you can't choose which race to pick at the beginning, but you can use the Race Reroll feature to acquire a new one. It is a paid feature that can be bought for 90 Robux.

Ad

Thankfully, there's another free method that we are going to discuss in this article. Read on to learn how to change your default race in Blox Fruits, so you can try out new builds.

How to change your default Race in Blox Fruits

Tort's location in the Second Sea (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@RockstarzVn )

In this Roblox title, you can change your default race by speaking to an NPC called Tort. You can find this NPC in both the Second and Third Seas. In the Second Sea, you can find Tort inside the Cafe building, located in the Kingdom of Rose. Whereas, in the Third Sea, Tort is located inside the Mansion on Floating Turtle Island.

Ad

Trending

Pay 3000 Fragments to change your race (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@RockstarzVn)

It should be noted that Tort will talk to you only if you have 3000 or more Fragments in your pocket. If you don't have this many Fragments, they will discard the conversation by saying they're busy. So, make sure you have the said amount of Fragments before meeting Tort. You can earn it easily by completing Raids or Sea Events.

Ad

By paying 3000 Fragments to Tort, you will be able to get any of the following races:

Human

Rabbit

Shark

Angel

A general thing to remember is that you won't get your current race again. Meaning, that if you already have the Human race, you won't get it again after rerolling. That being said, you are guaranteed to get a different race.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Note here that if you have some funds to spare, you can pay 90 Robux and purchase the Race Reroll item from the shop. This will allow you to change your race before reaching the Second Sea.

Ad

Apart from the above four races, you can get three more races, and we have mentioned them below:

Cyborg: Can be obtained by solving the Cyborg Puzzle. Once done, you can purchase this race by paying 2,500 Fragments to an NPC at the end of this puzzle.

Can be obtained by solving the Cyborg Puzzle. Once done, you can purchase this race by paying 2,500 Fragments to an NPC at the end of this puzzle. Ghoul : Can be obtained by paying 100 Ectoplasm and a Hellfire Torch to an NPC called Experimic.

: Can be obtained by paying 100 Ectoplasm and a Hellfire Torch to an NPC called Experimic. Draco: Can be obtained by completing the Dragon Wizard's Puzzle in Hydra Island, Third Sea. You must have the Black Belt before unlocking the Draco race.

Ad

The best thing about the Cyborg, Ghoul, and Draco races is that they can be activated again if you switch to a new race. You can do this by interacting with the respective NPCs again.

FAQs

Where is Tort located in Blox Fruits?

You can find Tort inside the Cafe in the Kingdom of Rose, Second Sea. Moreover, you can also find this NPC inside the Mansion on Floating Turtle Island (Third Sea).

Ad

How much does it cost to change your race in Blox Fruits?

You can change your default race by paying 3000 Fragments to Tort.

How do I get the Draco race in Blox Fruits?

You can obtain the Draco race by offering one Dragon Egg to the Dragon Wizard on Hydra Island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024