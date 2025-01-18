How to chant in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite, being an open-world action-adventure title based on Jujutsu Kaisen, features techniques and skills from the source material, such as Black Flash and Chanting. Chant is a Technique skill tree unlock that amplifies the power and effects of your Innate Techniques. Like Black Flash, it requires the Focus meter to activate and can be a supremely powerful addition to your moveset.

Read on to learn about Chant, how to unlock it, and how to use it with a skill to maximize the devastation you inflict upon the enemy.

About Chant in Jujutsu Infinite

Overview and how to unlock

The Chanting skill node (Image via Roblox)

Chant is a mechanic similar to Black Flash, being a power-up that utilizes the Focus gauge to improve the damage and effects of your attacks. It is available in the Technique skill tree as the Chanting node, accessible after unlocking a few upgrades on the central path.

Like Black Flash, Chants can be applied to skills. Compatible skills are highlighted in purple when you have at least one Focus stock. You can check which of your skills can be Chanted by engaging an enemy in combat and filling up your Focus meter sufficiently.

With the Chant Proficiency upgrade, you can boost the damage of Chanted moves by up to 6% to maximize your damage output. When combined with skills of Special Grade Innates like Curse Queen and Gamble Fever, your attacking prowess will be unmatched with Chanted moves.

Performing a Chant

Chant-compatible skills are highlighted in purple (Image via Roblox)

The similarities with Black Flash extend to the move’s activation as well. It requires you to press the Right Mouse Button and then the corresponding skill key to perform an attack while the diamond is on the screen. Doing so correctly will cause the technique to consume one Focus charge and apply the Chanted effect in exchange.

Chants are not universally applicable and only a few can be Chanted. That said, nearly all Innate Techniques include one skill that can be Chanted and taken to new heights. So, if you’re using skills from multiple Innates, it would be best to choose the ones compatible with Chants.

Another thing to note is that certain skill combinations can be Chanted for a supremely powerful attack. For instance, you can Chant Dismantle and Cleave from the Demon Vessel Innate Technique to create World Cutting Slash. This requires you to be in the Maximum Technique mode of the Innate, the Heian Awakening mode.

Try out different combinations of skills to see which work with Chants and craft a skill list that dominates the battlefield with ease.

FAQs

How to perform a Chanted skill in Jujutsu Infinite?

With at least one Focus meter charge and press the Right Mouse Button, followed by the button for a Chanting-compatible skill, to execute a Chanted skill.

How to unlock Chanting in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Chant mechanic can be unlocked from the central upgrade path of the Technique skill tree.

Can all skills be Chanted in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, the Chant function only works with certain compatible Innate skills in the game.

