How to cheese Voltstanding in Type Soul

Voltstanding in Type Soul is an evolutionary line for Quincy players, giving them access to better stats and moves. Ordinarily, getting Volstanding is a long and arduous process that involves clearing raids, amassing kills, and completing lengthy challenges. While the raid and kill count requirements are unavoidable, it’s possible to cheese the Voltstanding trial, the final step of the acquisition process.

Here’s how you can cheese the Voltstanding acquisition process in this Roblox experience.

Easily cheesing Voltstanding in Type Soul

Prerequisites

Balance at the Quincy Castle (Image via Roblox)

The first two steps of getting Voltstanding in Type Soul must be completed before you attempt this method. These steps involve completing Clan Wars, winning Ranked matches, clearing raids, and more. You can check the exact requirements of these challenges by clicking here.

The process of cheesing the Voltstanding trial is fairly simple, requiring you to teleport to Wandenreich City. Then, go to the NPC called Balance, found at the top of the Quincy Castle. Remain close to this NPC before you follow the steps listed below.

Step 1: Windowed Mode

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Access the Roblox menu by pressing Esc on the keyboard. Navigate to the Settings tab and switch the game to Windowed mode.

This step is essential to the success of this method. Ensure that you can see the white bar at the top with the minimize, maximize, and close icons before attempting the following steps.

Step 2: Server list

The second step requires you to find a server that returns an error when you try to join it. This is typically an old server with few players, which you can view from the server list. You can find the server list in-game by clicking on the icon directly to the left of the Settings icon.

Once you find it, keep the server list open as you perform the following step. You will need quick access to the bugged server for it to work.

Step 3: Initiate the Voltstanding trial

The Voltstanding trial can be started by speaking to Balance after you’ve completed the prerequisites listed above. Once the trial starts, hit the Join button on the bugged server and quickly hold down the left mouse button while hovering over the white bar at the top of the Roblox window. At the same time, press and hold the Spacebar key on your keyboard.

You must hold both keys at the same time for about 90 seconds to skip the trial and receive the power of Voltstanding from the King of Quincies. With that, you can now start experimenting with your newfound abilities and develop your skills as you see fit.

If something went wrong during this process, you must wait one hour or grip two elites from an opposing faction before making another attempt.

FAQs

Can the Voltstanding Trial be cheesed in Type Soul?

Yes, you can cheese the Voltstanding Trial by attempting to join an old server, then holding the Spacebar key and the left mouse button while the cursor is over the title bar.

What are the prerequisites for cheesing the Voltstanding Trial in Type Soul?

Cheesing the Voltstanding Trial requires you to complete the first two challenges of the Voltstanding acquisition process and switch Roblox over to Windowed mode.

Can any faction acquire Voltstanding in Type Soul?

No, Voltstanding is specifically tied to the Quincy faction.

