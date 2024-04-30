How to get Voltstanding in Type Soul?

Type Soul presents various opportunities for roleplaying as a character from the Bleach universe. Every character archetype has access to various weapons and abilities that make it stand out from the rest. These abilities are usually unlocked after reaching the endgame, where every foe is formidable and pushes your skills to the very limit.

For advanced Quincy players, one of the most important skills to unlock is Voltstanding. This is a skill that can only be earned by those of the Elite Grade, which is the very last grade that a player can achieve. Naturally, obtaining it is a time-consuming process that can only be completed by the strongest players.

So, if you’re looking for a quick guide on how to unlock Voltstanding, this guide has you covered.

An overview of Voltstanding in Type Soul

Voltstanding is one of the last abilities you will unlock as a Quincy in Type Soul. It is a skill of devastating power that will pulverize any enemy you come across with little to no effort. With it in your repertoire, you will be able to clear raids and destroy bosses within just a few moments.

Of course, this also means that unlocking it for even the strongest player characters can be an arduous journey.

Unlocking Voltstanding in Type Soul

Only Elite Grade Quincy players can access the challenges required to unlock Voltstanding. If you are not in the grade yet, it is recommended to earn enough XP to rise through the grades as quickly as possible.

As an Elite Grade Quincy, approaching the NPC called Balance in the Wandenreich City will begin the process of unlocking the game-breaking ability. Talk to them to begin a series of tasks, completing which will grant you the skill.

Unlocking Voltstanding: Challenge One

The first challenge requires you to complete three tasks:

Get seven Clan Wars wins

Win 26 matches in Ranked mode

Participate in and win 13 raids

Each of these presents a challenge of its own, with their difficulty varying based on your skill as a Quincy player. Some prefer completing the Ranked challenges first, finding the PvP aspect of Type Soul easier than the other tasks. Of course, completing these will take a long time, so feel free to take them at your own pace.

Return to Balance once you’ve finished these tasks to receive the second set.

Unlocking Voltstanding: Challenge Two

The second challenge to unlock Voltstanding is to complete the following tasks:

Kill one Jidanbo or BawaBawa

Grip 15 Elites

Kill 80 Hollows

While difficult, the kill tasks of this challenge set are fairly straightforward. BawaBawa can be found in Hueco Mundo, while Jidanbo spawns in the Soul Society. If they don’t appear in your game, keep an eye on your server time as they will reappear once 90 minutes have elapsed.

Once the Jidanbo or BawaBawa boss is down, it is recommended to kill 80 Hollows next. Note that dying while killing Hollows will reset your progress to zero, which makes it crucial to keep an eye on your HP bar and retreat if it depletes too much.

Like with the first challenge, return to Balance to receive the final challenge.

Unlocking Voltstanding: Challenge Three

Completing the final challenge presented by Balance will grant you the ability to use Voltstanding. This challenge has you play the Quincy minigame, a true test of your dodging prowess as the game showers your avatar with arrows. Avoid them to the best of your abilities and parry them if need be to complete the challenge.

Upon surviving the onslaught, you will be rewarded with the Voltstanding ability. Feel free to unlock the variant that suits your play style the best, be it the Heat, Miracle, or Wind version.

FAQs

Can I unlock Voltstanding as any race in Type Soul?

No, Voltstanding is a skill that is specific to Quincy characters, which makes it impossible to use it with other races.

What is the best way to complete the kill tasks for Voltstanding in Type Soul?

The best way to complete the kill tasks for Voltstanding is to assemble a party of friends to help you defeat foes without losing too much HP.

What is the easiest way to increase my grade in Type Soul?

The easiest way to increase your grade in Type Soul is to complete quests for XP and find players from other factions to grip for advanced grade increases.

