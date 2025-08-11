How to collect Golden Crystal Skulls in Adopt Me 

In Adopt Me, Golden Crystal Skulls are a currency introduced with the Indiana Jones-inspired Aztec Temple Trek event. Their in-game appearance is reminiscent of the Crystal Skulls featured in Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls. You can get them as a part of the Temple Trek Obby, where they spawn in fixed locations.

Their set spawn points make them incredibly easy to collect, especially if you get accustomed to the Temple Trek obstacle course. Read on to learn how to get them.

Getting Golden Crystal Skulls in Adopt Me

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Golden Crystal Skulls are available as pick-ups in the Temple Trek Obby. You can get up to three Crystal Skulls each day; it is not possible to get more, even though the obstacle course can be replayed infinitely. So, you only have to clear the level once each day to get your share of daily Crystal Skulls.

Their spawn locations are fixed, and they can be collected by walking into them. The tricky part is opening up the pathway that leads to their pickup location. This usually involves pressing a button found in the same room while avoiding perils along the way. They can be found in the second, fourth, and final rooms, requiring you to solve a simple puzzle to pave the way to their respective locations.

What Golden Crystal Skulls are used for

A Golden Crystal Skull (Image via Roblox)

Golden Crystal Skulls function as in-game currency and can be used at the event area. Next to the NPC Diego, you will find the items that can be purchased with the Skulls: two new pieces of furniture and an Ultra-Rare Mask. Additionally, you can buy the Royal Aztec Egg from the podium next to the Temple Trek Obby entrance portal.

Here’s everything that can be bought with the Golden Crystal Skulls:

Aztec Egg Poster Furniture: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls

2x Golden Crystal Skulls Aztec Buffet Table Furniture: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls

2x Golden Crystal Skulls Legendary Royal Aztec Egg: 15x Golden Crystal Skulls

15x Golden Crystal Skulls Ultra-Rare Aztec Mask: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls

Check out our guide to the Aztec Temple Trek for a quick introduction to its gameplay elements.

