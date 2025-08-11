How to collect Golden Crystal Skulls in Adopt Me 

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 11, 2025 07:47 GMT
In Adopt Me, Golden Crystal Skulls are a currency introduced with the Indiana Jones-inspired Aztec Temple Trek event. Their in-game appearance is reminiscent of the Crystal Skulls featured in Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls. You can get them as a part of the Temple Trek Obby, where they spawn in fixed locations.

Their set spawn points make them incredibly easy to collect, especially if you get accustomed to the Temple Trek obstacle course. Read on to learn how to get them.

Getting Golden Crystal Skulls in Adopt Me

Golden Crystal Skulls are available as pick-ups in the Temple Trek Obby. You can get up to three Crystal Skulls each day; it is not possible to get more, even though the obstacle course can be replayed infinitely. So, you only have to clear the level once each day to get your share of daily Crystal Skulls.

Their spawn locations are fixed, and they can be collected by walking into them. The tricky part is opening up the pathway that leads to their pickup location. This usually involves pressing a button found in the same room while avoiding perils along the way. They can be found in the second, fourth, and final rooms, requiring you to solve a simple puzzle to pave the way to their respective locations.

What Golden Crystal Skulls are used for

Golden Crystal Skulls function as in-game currency and can be used at the event area. Next to the NPC Diego, you will find the items that can be purchased with the Skulls: two new pieces of furniture and an Ultra-Rare Mask. Additionally, you can buy the Royal Aztec Egg from the podium next to the Temple Trek Obby entrance portal.

Here’s everything that can be bought with the Golden Crystal Skulls:

  • Aztec Egg Poster Furniture: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls
  • Aztec Buffet Table Furniture: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls
  • Legendary Royal Aztec Egg: 15x Golden Crystal Skulls
  • Ultra-Rare Aztec Mask: 2x Golden Crystal Skulls

Check out our guide to the Aztec Temple Trek for a quick introduction to its gameplay elements.

FAQs

How to get Golden Crystal Skulls in Adopt Me

Golden Crystal Skulls can be obtained from fixed spawn points in the Temple Trek Obby.

What are Golden Crystal Skulls used for in Adopt Me?

Golden Crystal Skulls are used as currency for the Aztec Temple Trek event.

How much does the Royal Aztec Egg cost in Adopt Me?

The Royal Aztec Egg is priced at 15 Golden Crystal Skulls.

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
