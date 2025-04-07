Similar to the First Sea, there is a unique Animals Bestiary in Fisch's Second Sea. The fish you can catch here totally differ from the ones in the First Sea. The Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea includes fish like Parrotfish, Krabbit, Kittyfish, etc. Similar to this, there are six other exclusive fish that you can catch to 100% complete the bestiary.

This guide explains how to complete the Animals - Sea 2 Bestiary in Fisch by using their ideal weather, time, season, and baits. Also, learn about the rewards for completing this task.

How to catch every fish in Sea 2 Animals Bestiary fish in Fisch

To complete the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea, you will first have to reach this area. The Second Sea is unlocked only if you have completed the Cthulu boss fight in Fisch. You can find the Cthulu boss by visiting Terrapin in the First Sea. Here, you will find an NPC called the Sea Traveler standing in front of a wall.

You need to get past the wall behind the Sea Traveler to enter an area called the Crypt of the Green One. In this area, there is a passageway that will lead you toward the Cthulu boss chamber. However, the passageway is locked behind a huge iron gate. To unlock this gate, speak with the NPC standing in front of it.

An important thing to note here is that you can cross the passageway and enter the boss chamber only if you are on Level 200 or above. If not, the NPCs standing in the passage will throw flames and burn you down to ashes. Once you have beaten Cthulu using the Keeper's Torch in its chamber, you will permanently unlock the Second Sea in Fisch.

The Animal Pool (Image via Roblox)

Now, to complete the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea, you will have to find the Animal Pool. It is an event that occurs in the Open Ocean every 30 minutes and despawns after five minutes. Once the Animal Pool has spawned, a notification will pop up for the entire server. It will reveal the location of the Animal Pool so you can easily find it.

To easily find the Animal Pool in Fisch, you should look out for an orange beam coming from the sky that falls on the ocean surface. This is the area where you can fish and complete the Animals Bestiary. You can refer to the table mentioned below to easily complete it.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Parrotfish Windy None Summer Crystal Bananas Crocokoi Foggy None Autumn Minnow Capybass Clear None Autumn Seaweed Siren Sheep Windy None Winter Seaweed Krabbit Clear None Spring Shrimp Racuda Rain None Autumn Bagel Pengwhal Clear None Winter Squid Kittyfish Clear None Summer Fish Head Minnowse Foggy None Spring Flakes

After collecting the above nine fish, you will successfully complete the time-limited Animals - Sea 2 Bestiary in Fisch. You will be rewarded not only with XP, but also with the area-exclusive currency called the Embercoins (E$).

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler NPC in Fisch?

The Sea Traveler NPC is located on the western side of Terrapin Island in the First Sea.

How many fish are there in the Second Sea in Fisch?

There are a total of nine fish that you can catch in the Animals Bestiary in the Second Sea.

Where is the Animal Pool in Fisch?

The Animal Pool spawns every 30 minutes and can be found by following an orange beam falling from the sky into the ocean.

