How to complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch

The Atlantis update in Fisch gives you the challenging task of catching every new fish added to the game. Doing this task will complete the Atlantis Bestiary and reward you with XP and other rewards. Not to surprise you but there are over 50 fish in this bestiary. Moreover, all of them are found in different pools in the Atlantis area, so you may need some help in finding them.
To help you complete this behemoth task, here's a Fisch Atlantis Bestiary guide you can refer to learn the most appropriate time, bait, weather, location, etc for each fish in the bestiary. Having the said knowledge will increase your chances of catching them.
How to catch every Atlantis fish in Fisch (Atlantis Bestiary)
In this Roblox title, reaching Atlantis is a tough job as it requires you to pass through several hoops. First, you must pull five hidden levers in the Forsaken Shores, find TNTs, and then obtain the Zeus Heart. The Zeus Heart is an important item as it teleports you to the Atlantis from the Grand Reef area.
There are a total of 59 fish in the Atlantis Bestiary and you can catch them in areas like Sunken Depths, Ethereal Abyss, Poseidon Temple, Zeus's Rod Room, and Kraken Pool — these are all the sub-areas located in the Atlantis. Note that each fish has a favorite weather, time, bait, season, etc. If you take care of the conditions, your chances of catching the respective fish increase significantly.
For your reference, we have mentioned all the fish in Atlantis in the following table. You can refer to it to greatly increase your chances of catching them.
Name
Weather
Time
Season
Bait
Location
Atlantean Sardine
None
Day
None
None
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Voltfin Carp
Rain
None
None
Worm
Zeus Pool
Column Crawler
None
None
None
Worm
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Neptune's Nibbler
Clear
Day
Spring, Summer
Seaweed
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Poseidon's Perch
Clear
Day
Spring
Insect
Sunken's Depth Pool
Oracle Minnow
Clear
Day
None
Flakes
Sunken's Depth Pool
Sunken Silverscale
Clear
Day
Summer
Shrimp
Sunken's Depth Pool
Sparkfin Tetra
Rain
Day
None
Insect
Zeus Pool
Lightning Minnow
Rain
Day
None
Flakes
Zeus Pool
Atlantean Anchovy
None
None
None
None
Sunken's Depth Pool
Aqua Scribe
Clear
Day
None
Seaweed
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Tentacled Horror
None
Night
None
Shrimp
Kraken Pool
Static Ray
Rain
None
None
Shrimp
Zeus Pool
Echo Fisher
Foggy
Night
None
Shrimp
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Temple Drifter
Clear
Day
None
Deep Coral
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Marble Maiden
None
None
Spring, Summer
Worm
Sunken's Depth Pool
Colossal Carp
None
Day
None
Seaweed
Poseidon's Pool
Crystal Chorus
Clear
Night
Winter
Shrimp
Sunken's Depth Pool
Titan Tuna
None
Day
None
Fish Head
Poseidon's Pool
Shadowfang Snapper
None
Night
None
Fish Head
Kraken Pool
Mosaic Swimmer
None
None
Spring
Coral
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Philosopher's Fish
Clear
Day
None
Coral
Sunken's Depth Pool
Atlantean Guardian
None
None
None
Fish Head
Sunken's Depth Pool
Oracle's Eye
Foggy
Night
Winter
Night Shrimp
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Thunder Bass
Rain
Night
None
Fish Head
Zeus Pool
Tentacle Eel
None
Night
None
Fish Head
Kraken Pool
Siren Singer
Clear
Night
Summer
Deep Coral
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Helios Ray
Clear
Day
Summer
Fish Head
Sunken's Depth Pool
Leviathan Bass
None
Night
None
Fish Head
Poseidon's Pool
Giant Manta
None
Day
None
Shrimp
Poseidon's Pool
Chronos Deep Swimmer
None
None
None
Truffle Worm
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Storm Eel
Rain
Night
None
Fish Head
Zeus Pool
Massive Marlin
None
Day
None
Fish Head
Poseidon's Pool
Lightning Pike
Rain
None
None
Minnow
Zeus Pool
Triton's Herald
None
Night
None
Deep Coral
Sunken's Depth Pool
Eldritch Horror
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Starlit Weaver
Clear
Night
None
Deep Coral
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Voidscale Guppy
Clear
Night
Winter
Night Shrimp
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Deep One
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Titanic Sturgeon
None
Night
None
Seaweed
Poseidon's Pool
Atlantean Alchemist
Clear
Night
None
Fish Head
Sunken's Depth Pool
Stormcloud Angelfish
Rain
None
None
Shrimp
Zeus Pool
Titanfang Grouper
None
Night
None
Fish Head
Poseidon's Pool
Twilight Glowfish
Clear
Night
None
Night Shrimp
Sunken's Depth Pool
Deep Crownfish
Clear
Day
None
None
Sunken's Depth Pool
Abyssal King
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Deep Behemoth
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Poseidon's Pool
Deep Emperor
None
Night
None
Fish Head
Poseidon's Pool
Kraken's Herald
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Thunder Serpent
Rain
Night
None
None
Zeus Pool
Mage Marlin
Clear
Night
None
Fish Head
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Abyssal Devourer
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Void Emperor
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
King Jellyfish
Clear
Night
Winter
Truffle Worm
Ethereal Abyss Pool
Celestial Koi
Rain
Night
Winter
Truffle Worm
Sunken's Depth Pool
Zeus' Herald
Rain
Night
None
None
Zeus Pool
Abyssal Goliath
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Poseidon's Pool
The Kraken
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Kraken Pool
Ancient Kraken
None
Night
None
Truffle Worm
Atlantis (Kraken Hunt)
Upon catching the above fish, you will complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch. Also, you will immediately unlock the "Bestiary; Atlantis" badge along with 5,000 and 2,500 XP. As a bonus, you can sell the above fish for a good amount of money to the merchant.