How to complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch

The Atlantis update in Fisch gives you the challenging task of catching every new fish added to the game. Doing this task will complete the Atlantis Bestiary and reward you with XP and other rewards. Not to surprise you but there are over 50 fish in this bestiary. Moreover, all of them are found in different pools in the Atlantis area, so you may need some help in finding them.

To help you complete this behemoth task, here's a Fisch Atlantis Bestiary guide you can refer to learn the most appropriate time, bait, weather, location, etc for each fish in the bestiary. Having the said knowledge will increase your chances of catching them.

How to catch every Atlantis fish in Fisch (Atlantis Bestiary)

In this Roblox title, reaching Atlantis is a tough job as it requires you to pass through several hoops. First, you must pull five hidden levers in the Forsaken Shores, find TNTs, and then obtain the Zeus Heart. The Zeus Heart is an important item as it teleports you to the Atlantis from the Grand Reef area.

For a detailed location, you can check out our guide on how to reach the Atlantis.

There are a total of 59 fish in the Atlantis Bestiary and you can catch them in areas like Sunken Depths, Ethereal Abyss, Poseidon Temple, Zeus's Rod Room, and Kraken Pool — these are all the sub-areas located in the Atlantis. Note that each fish has a favorite weather, time, bait, season, etc. If you take care of the conditions, your chances of catching the respective fish increase significantly.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the fish in Atlantis in the following table. You can refer to it to greatly increase your chances of catching them.

NameWeatherTimeSeasonBaitLocation
Atlantean SardineNoneDayNoneNoneEthereal Abyss Pool
Voltfin CarpRainNoneNoneWormZeus Pool
Column CrawlerNoneNoneNoneWormEthereal Abyss Pool
Neptune's NibblerClearDaySpring, SummerSeaweedEthereal Abyss Pool
Poseidon's PerchClearDaySpringInsectSunken's Depth Pool
Oracle MinnowClearDayNoneFlakesSunken's Depth Pool
Sunken SilverscaleClearDaySummerShrimpSunken's Depth Pool
Sparkfin TetraRainDayNoneInsectZeus Pool
Lightning MinnowRainDayNoneFlakesZeus Pool
Atlantean AnchovyNoneNoneNoneNoneSunken's Depth Pool
Aqua ScribeClearDayNoneSeaweedEthereal Abyss Pool
Tentacled HorrorNoneNightNoneShrimpKraken Pool
Static RayRainNoneNoneShrimpZeus Pool
Echo FisherFoggyNightNoneShrimpEthereal Abyss Pool
Temple DrifterClearDayNoneDeep CoralEthereal Abyss Pool
Marble MaidenNoneNoneSpring, SummerWormSunken's Depth Pool
Colossal CarpNoneDayNoneSeaweedPoseidon's Pool
Crystal ChorusClearNightWinterShrimpSunken's Depth Pool
Titan TunaNoneDayNoneFish HeadPoseidon's Pool
Shadowfang SnapperNoneNightNoneFish HeadKraken Pool
Mosaic SwimmerNoneNoneSpringCoralEthereal Abyss Pool
Philosopher's FishClearDayNoneCoralSunken's Depth Pool
Atlantean GuardianNoneNoneNoneFish HeadSunken's Depth Pool
Oracle's EyeFoggyNightWinterNight ShrimpEthereal Abyss Pool
Thunder BassRainNightNoneFish HeadZeus Pool
Tentacle EelNoneNightNoneFish HeadKraken Pool
Siren SingerClearNightSummerDeep CoralEthereal Abyss Pool
Helios RayClearDaySummerFish HeadSunken's Depth Pool
Leviathan BassNoneNightNoneFish HeadPoseidon's Pool
Giant MantaNoneDayNoneShrimpPoseidon's Pool
Chronos Deep SwimmerNoneNoneNoneTruffle WormEthereal Abyss Pool
Storm EelRainNightNoneFish HeadZeus Pool
Massive MarlinNoneDayNoneFish HeadPoseidon's Pool
Lightning PikeRainNoneNoneMinnowZeus Pool
Triton's HeraldNoneNightNoneDeep CoralSunken's Depth Pool
Eldritch HorrorNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Starlit WeaverClearNightNoneDeep CoralEthereal Abyss Pool
Voidscale GuppyClearNightWinterNight ShrimpEthereal Abyss Pool
Deep OneNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Titanic SturgeonNoneNightNoneSeaweedPoseidon's Pool
Atlantean AlchemistClearNightNoneFish HeadSunken's Depth Pool
Stormcloud AngelfishRainNoneNoneShrimpZeus Pool
Titanfang GrouperNoneNightNoneFish HeadPoseidon's Pool
Twilight GlowfishClearNightNoneNight ShrimpSunken's Depth Pool
Deep CrownfishClearDayNoneNoneSunken's Depth Pool
Abyssal KingNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Deep BehemothNoneNightNoneTruffle WormPoseidon's Pool
Deep EmperorNoneNightNoneFish HeadPoseidon's Pool
Kraken's HeraldNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Thunder SerpentRainNightNoneNoneZeus Pool
Mage MarlinClearNightNoneFish HeadEthereal Abyss Pool
Abyssal DevourerNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Void EmperorNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
King JellyfishClearNightWinterTruffle WormEthereal Abyss Pool
Celestial KoiRainNightWinterTruffle WormSunken's Depth Pool
Zeus' HeraldRainNightNoneNoneZeus Pool
Abyssal GoliathNoneNightNoneTruffle WormPoseidon's Pool
The KrakenNoneNightNoneTruffle WormKraken Pool
Ancient KrakenNoneNightNoneTruffle Worm
Atlantis (Kraken Hunt)

Upon catching the above fish, you will complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch. Also, you will immediately unlock the "Bestiary; Atlantis" badge along with 5,000 and 2,500 XP. As a bonus, you can sell the above fish for a good amount of money to the merchant.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How to reach Atlantis in Fisch?

You can reach Atlantis by using the Zeus Heart at Grand Reef.

How to reach the Zeus Pool in Fisch?

You will unlock the Zeus Pool in the Zeus's Rod Room after completing the Zeus Trial.

What's the rarest fish in Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch?

The Ancient Kraken is the rarest fish in the Atlantis Bestiary.

