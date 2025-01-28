How to complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch

The Atlantis update in Fisch gives you the challenging task of catching every new fish added to the game. Doing this task will complete the Atlantis Bestiary and reward you with XP and other rewards. Not to surprise you but there are over 50 fish in this bestiary. Moreover, all of them are found in different pools in the Atlantis area, so you may need some help in finding them.

To help you complete this behemoth task, here's a Fisch Atlantis Bestiary guide you can refer to learn the most appropriate time, bait, weather, location, etc for each fish in the bestiary. Having the said knowledge will increase your chances of catching them.

How to catch every Atlantis fish in Fisch (Atlantis Bestiary)

In this Roblox title, reaching Atlantis is a tough job as it requires you to pass through several hoops. First, you must pull five hidden levers in the Forsaken Shores, find TNTs, and then obtain the Zeus Heart. The Zeus Heart is an important item as it teleports you to the Atlantis from the Grand Reef area.

For a detailed location, you can check out our guide on how to reach the Atlantis.

The Atlantis area in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

There are a total of 59 fish in the Atlantis Bestiary and you can catch them in areas like Sunken Depths, Ethereal Abyss, Poseidon Temple, Zeus's Rod Room, and Kraken Pool — these are all the sub-areas located in the Atlantis. Note that each fish has a favorite weather, time, bait, season, etc. If you take care of the conditions, your chances of catching the respective fish increase significantly.

For your reference, we have mentioned all the fish in Atlantis in the following table. You can refer to it to greatly increase your chances of catching them.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Location Atlantean Sardine None Day None None Ethereal Abyss Pool Voltfin Carp Rain None None Worm Zeus Pool Column Crawler None None None Worm Ethereal Abyss Pool Neptune's Nibbler Clear Day Spring, Summer Seaweed Ethereal Abyss Pool Poseidon's Perch Clear Day Spring Insect Sunken's Depth Pool Oracle Minnow Clear Day None Flakes Sunken's Depth Pool Sunken Silverscale Clear Day Summer Shrimp Sunken's Depth Pool Sparkfin Tetra Rain Day None Insect Zeus Pool Lightning Minnow Rain Day None Flakes Zeus Pool Atlantean Anchovy None None None None Sunken's Depth Pool Aqua Scribe Clear Day None Seaweed Ethereal Abyss Pool Tentacled Horror None Night None Shrimp Kraken Pool Static Ray Rain None None Shrimp Zeus Pool Echo Fisher Foggy Night None Shrimp Ethereal Abyss Pool Temple Drifter Clear Day None Deep Coral Ethereal Abyss Pool Marble Maiden None None Spring, Summer Worm Sunken's Depth Pool Colossal Carp None Day None Seaweed Poseidon's Pool Crystal Chorus Clear Night Winter Shrimp Sunken's Depth Pool Titan Tuna None Day None Fish Head Poseidon's Pool Shadowfang Snapper None Night None Fish Head Kraken Pool Mosaic Swimmer None None Spring Coral Ethereal Abyss Pool Philosopher's Fish Clear Day None Coral Sunken's Depth Pool Atlantean Guardian None None None Fish Head Sunken's Depth Pool Oracle's Eye Foggy Night Winter Night Shrimp Ethereal Abyss Pool Thunder Bass Rain Night None Fish Head Zeus Pool Tentacle Eel None Night None Fish Head Kraken Pool Siren Singer Clear Night Summer Deep Coral Ethereal Abyss Pool Helios Ray Clear Day Summer Fish Head Sunken's Depth Pool Leviathan Bass None Night None Fish Head Poseidon's Pool Giant Manta None Day None Shrimp Poseidon's Pool Chronos Deep Swimmer None None None Truffle Worm Ethereal Abyss Pool Storm Eel Rain Night None Fish Head Zeus Pool Massive Marlin None Day None Fish Head Poseidon's Pool Lightning Pike Rain None None Minnow Zeus Pool Triton's Herald None Night None Deep Coral Sunken's Depth Pool Eldritch Horror None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Starlit Weaver Clear Night None Deep Coral Ethereal Abyss Pool Voidscale Guppy Clear Night Winter Night Shrimp Ethereal Abyss Pool Deep One None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Titanic Sturgeon None Night None Seaweed Poseidon's Pool Atlantean Alchemist Clear Night None Fish Head Sunken's Depth Pool Stormcloud Angelfish Rain None None Shrimp Zeus Pool Titanfang Grouper None Night None Fish Head Poseidon's Pool Twilight Glowfish Clear Night None Night Shrimp Sunken's Depth Pool Deep Crownfish Clear Day None None Sunken's Depth Pool Abyssal King None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Deep Behemoth None Night None Truffle Worm Poseidon's Pool Deep Emperor None Night None Fish Head Poseidon's Pool Kraken's Herald None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Thunder Serpent Rain Night None None Zeus Pool Mage Marlin Clear Night None Fish Head Ethereal Abyss Pool Abyssal Devourer None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Void Emperor None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool King Jellyfish Clear Night Winter Truffle Worm Ethereal Abyss Pool Celestial Koi Rain Night Winter Truffle Worm Sunken's Depth Pool Zeus' Herald Rain Night None None Zeus Pool Abyssal Goliath None Night None Truffle Worm Poseidon's Pool The Kraken None Night None Truffle Worm Kraken Pool Ancient Kraken None Night None Truffle Worm Atlantis (Kraken Hunt)

Upon catching the above fish, you will complete the Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch. Also, you will immediately unlock the "Bestiary; Atlantis" badge along with 5,000 and 2,500 XP. As a bonus, you can sell the above fish for a good amount of money to the merchant.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How to reach Atlantis in Fisch?

You can reach Atlantis by using the Zeus Heart at Grand Reef.

How to reach the Zeus Pool in Fisch?

You will unlock the Zeus Pool in the Zeus's Rod Room after completing the Zeus Trial.

What's the rarest fish in Atlantis Bestiary in Fisch?

The Ancient Kraken is the rarest fish in the Atlantis Bestiary.

