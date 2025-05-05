How to complete the Carrot Garden Bestiary in Fisch

The Carrot Garden in Fisch is one of the latest locations added to the Second Sea. This is a hidden area in Lushgrove Island that you can access by completing a quest. Upon entering the Carrot Garden, you can catch eight unique fish and complete its bestiary. By doing so, you can collect precious rewards like XP and Embercoins (E$).
Since every fish has its favorite time to come out, you can use this information to boost your chances of catching it. With that in mind, we have highlighted each fish's favorite time, weather, season, and bait in the Carrot Garden. You can use this information to catch them and complete the bestiary.
How to catch all Carrot Garden fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)
To complete the Carrot Garden Bestiary, you must first reach Lushgrove Island. It is located in the Second Sea, which is unlocked after beating the Cthulu boss in Terrapin Island. Once in the Second Sea, speak to an NPC called Carrot Bany in Lushgrove. You can find him near a huge tree on the northern side of this island.
If you have a GPS device, you can find Carrot Bany at the coordinates XYZ: 1310, 130, -945. This NPC guards the gate of the huge tree that hides the Carrot Garden. To open this gate, you will have to tell the correct password. The said password can be found on a note attached to another tree on the coordinates XYZ: 1505, 165, -665.
After obtaining the note, return to Carrot Bany and tell him the password during the conversation. He will then open the gate and allow you to enter the Carrot Garden area. This area contains a pool where you can use your fishing rod to collect the following eight fish.
After collecting all the abovementioned fish, you will be rewarded with XP and Embercoins. Completing the Carrot Garden Bestiary will also help you finish the entire Sea 2 Bestiary, boosting your progress.
Also check: Roblox Fisch codes
FAQs
Where is the Carrot Garden in Fisch?
The Carrot Garden is found inside a tree guarded by an NPC called Carrot Bany on Lushgrove Island.
What is the Carrot Turtle's favorite bait in Fisch?
Currently, the Carrot Turtle doesn't have any specific bait as its favorite.
How to easily catch the Carrot Shark in Fisch
To boost your chances of obtaining a Carrot Shark, try catching it when the weather is Windy during the Spring season.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024