How to complete Fisch Mila quest Stage 1

The Mila quest in Fisch is a multi-stage quest during which you can complete tasks to earn rewards. As of now, only Stage 1 of this quest has been released, where you must bring a specific fish called Kittyfish to Birch Cay's hidden bunker. Upon doing so, you will unlock the "A Silent Lullaby" badge in this experience.

There are no instructions given that you can follow to complete Stage 1 of the Mila quest. However, you must be quick because the Kittyfish can only be caught until April 19, 2025. Keeping that in mind, this guide will walk you through the steps to finish this quest's Stage 1 in Fisch.

Steps to complete the Mila quest Stage 1 in Fisch

To complete Stage 1 of the Mila quest in this Roblox title, follow these steps:

Catch a Kittyfish

Currently, you can catch a Kittyfish only from the Animal Pool that spawns in the Second Sea. This fish won't spawn in the First Sea at all. So make sure you have defeated the Cthulu boss in Crypt of the Green One to access the Second Sea. Once you are in this area, wait for the Animal Pool to spawn. In this game, the Animal Pool spawns every 30 minutes, and a server-wide message pops up on the screen once it does.

Note: You can enter the Second Sea only if you have reached level 200 or above. So make sure to farm XP and surpass this milestone to complete the Mila quest.

The Animal Pool (Image via Roblox)

The server-wide message also reveals the pool's location, so you can follow it to reach it. You will know it is an Animal Pool if you see a yellow light falling from the sky into the ocean. In the area surrounding this beam, you can fish for a chance to catch a Kittyfish.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

Reach Birch Cay

The Birch Cay (Image via Roblox)

Once you have caught a Kittyfish, head back to the First Sea. Here, you will have to enter a bunker found in Birch Cay. To reach there, you can follow the directions mentioned below.

Start from Moosewood and sail toward the Mushgrove Swamp.

After covering some distance, you will reach an area called "The Arch." You will know it is the right area if you see a giant stone arch in the middle of the ocean.

Get past the arch, and you will eventually reach Birch Cay in the GPS coordinates XYZ: 1708.7, 128.2, -2335.9.

coordinates On Birch Cay, you can find the bunker's entrance in the middle of the island.

Interact with the bunker's gate to open it, and then head inside.

You will spawn in a passage that leads toward a room. In this room, you will see a frame on the wall that says "Big Mouth Mila."

This is where you have to place the Kittyfish to conclude stage 1 of the Mila quest.

Once you have placed the Kittyfish on the frame, you will unlock the "A Silent Lullaby" badge and nothing else. By far, stage 2 of the Mila quest hasn't been released in Fisch. Stay tuned, as we will instantly cover its guide whenever the developers release it.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is Birch Cay in Fisch?

You can find Birch Cay behind "The Arch" in the coordinates XYZ: 1708.7, 128.2, -2335.9.

Where to catch the Kittyfish in Fisch?

The Kittyfish can only be caught from the Animal Pool that spawns in the Second Sea.

What are the rewards for completing the Mila quest in Fisch?

At the time of writing, you only unlock the "A Silent Lullaby" badge for completing stage 1 of the Mila quest.

