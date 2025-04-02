How to complete Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary in Fisch

The Isle of New Beginnings is a brand new island in Fisch located in the Second Sea. It is close to Waveborne island — your spawn point after teleporting from the First Sea to the Second Sea. The ocean near this island contains a handful of fish that are exclusive to this region. You cannot find them anywhere else even after using a bait or totem.

Once you have caught all the fish in the Isle of New Beginnings, you will complete its Bestiary. However, this can be difficult because some fish on this island are hard to come by. To help you with that, this guide explains how to complete the Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary in Fisch.

How to catch all Isle of New Beginnings fish in Fisch (100% Bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Isle of New Beginnings is a new island located in the Second Sea in this Roblox title. To get there, follow these steps:

Note: You need to be at least on level 200 to reach the Second Sea.

Head over to Terrapin island and speak with an NPC called the Sea Traveler.

After speaking with him, get past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One.

Speak with the NPC near the steel gate to open it.

Once the gate is open, walk through the passage to enter the Cthulu boss fight queue.

Beat the Cthulu boss using the lantern found in the arena.

Defeating Cthulu will permanently unlock the Second Sea for you.

You can then speak with the Sea Traveler any time to travel to the Second Sea.

Interact with this NPC to enter the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

Once you are in the Second Sea, you will spawn on Waveborne island. From there, take your boat and follow the Isle of New Beginnings text on the screen to reach the island. Thereafter, you can refer to the following table to easily catch all the fish.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Reefdart Clear Night Spring Shrimp Tidallow Clear Day Summer Worm Crestscale Windy None Summer Seaweed Horizon Tetra Clear Day Spring Flakes Driftfin Rain Night Autumn Insect Lantern Snapper Clear Night Summer Crystal Bananas Abyss Flicker Rain Night Winter Crystal Bananas Tartaruga Foggy None Winter Mist Worms Whisper Eel Windy None Spring Golden Worm Phantom Koi Foggy Day Autumn Luminous Larva

In the Isle of New Beginnings, you can catch a total of 10 fish. After catching all of them, you will be rewarded with 2000 XP and 2000 E$. Apart from this, you will also unlock a badge called "Bestiary; Isle Of New Beginnings" after completing the bestiary.

FAQs

How to reach the Second Sea in Fisch

You can reach the Second Sea after defeating the Cthulu boss and speaking with the Sea Traveler NPC on Terrapin island.

How many fish are there in the Isle of New Beginnings in Fisch?

There are a total of 14 fish in the Isle of New Beginnings Bestiary.

Do I need to beat Cthulu every time to reach the Second Sea in Fisch?

No, beating the Cthulu boss once will permanently unlock the Second Sea. You only need to speak with the Sea Traveler once to travel to the Second Sea.

