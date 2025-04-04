How to complete The Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch

Not all islands in Fisch showcase greenery and captivating scenic beauty. Some islands, like the Cursed Shores, just give chills and spooky vibes. Speaking of it, the Cursed Shores is a new island added in the Second Sea hiding fish like Tumor Pike, Veinspawn, etc. There are a total of 13 such fish in this area that you can catch to complete its bestiary.

Ad

Catching all of them in one playthrough is close to impossible; some fish, like the Dreaming Aberration, will make the job tough for you. This guide will help you complete the Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch, highlighting the ideal weather, season, time, and bait for every fish.

How to catch all Cursed Shores fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)

The Cursed Shores is a spooky island located in the Second Sea — a new area added to this Roblox title. To reach the Second Sea, speak to the NPC called Sea Traveler in Terrapin. You can find him on the western side of Terrapin, standing near a wall.

Ad

Trending

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

After speaking with the Sea Traveler, walk past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One. In this area, you will find a passageway blocked by an iron gate. Speak with the NPC standing in front to unlock it. Note that you must be at level 200 or above to walk through this passage safely. Otherwise, you will get flamed by the NPCs standing there.

Ad

On the other side of this passage is a boss chamber where the Cthulu boss spawns. You need to defeat it using the Keeper's Torch to unlock the Second Sea permanently. Once you unlock the Second Sea, you will spawn in an area called Waveborne, which is the starter island.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

From Waveborne, you can reach the Cursed Shores by sailing southeast. You can then use your fishing rod to reel out every fish. To catch them fast, you can refer to the following table:

Ad

Name Weather Time Season Bait Blisterfish Rain Night Autumn Worm Gloombiter Foggy Night Winter Shrimp Murkslither Rain Night Winter Squid Rotjaw Foggy Day Autumn Minnow Tumor Pike Foggy Night Autumn Insect Split Eye Snapper Windy Day Spring Flakes Hollowfin Clear Night Winter Squid Crawling Angler Foggy Night Autumn Sapphire Krill Veinspawn Rain Night Winter Mist Worms Screaming Fluke Windy Night Autumn Mist Worms Chasm Leech Foggy None Winter Mist Worms Dreaming Aberration Foggy Night Spring Mist Worms Abyssborn Monstrosity Rain Night Winter Luminous Larva

Ad

By catching these 13 fish, you will complete the Cursed Shores Bestiary. In exchange, you will also be rewarded with 2,000 XP and 2,000 E$. Moreover, you will also unlock a badge called "Bestiary: The Cursed Shores."

FAQs

What is the location of the Sea Traveler in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin Island.

How do I beat the Cthulu boss in Fisch?

You can beat the Cthulu boss by using the Keeper's Torch found in the boss chamber.

Ad

Do I need to defeat the Cthulu boss again to enter the Second Sea in Fisch?

No, once you have already beaten Cthulu, you do not have to fight him again. Simply interact with the Sea Traveler to teleport to the Second Sea next time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024