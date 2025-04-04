  • home icon
How to complete The Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch

By Aniket
Modified Apr 04, 2025 10:24 GMT
Feature image of How to complete The Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch
Learn how to complete The Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Not all islands in Fisch showcase greenery and captivating scenic beauty. Some islands, like the Cursed Shores, just give chills and spooky vibes. Speaking of it, the Cursed Shores is a new island added in the Second Sea hiding fish like Tumor Pike, Veinspawn, etc. There are a total of 13 such fish in this area that you can catch to complete its bestiary.

Catching all of them in one playthrough is close to impossible; some fish, like the Dreaming Aberration, will make the job tough for you. This guide will help you complete the Cursed Shores Bestiary in Fisch, highlighting the ideal weather, season, time, and bait for every fish.

How to catch all Cursed Shores fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)
The Cursed Shores is a spooky island located in the Second Sea — a new area added to this Roblox title. To reach the Second Sea, speak to the NPC called Sea Traveler in Terrapin. You can find him on the western side of Terrapin, standing near a wall.

Speak with this NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)
After speaking with the Sea Traveler, walk past the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One. In this area, you will find a passageway blocked by an iron gate. Speak with the NPC standing in front to unlock it. Note that you must be at level 200 or above to walk through this passage safely. Otherwise, you will get flamed by the NPCs standing there.

On the other side of this passage is a boss chamber where the Cthulu boss spawns. You need to defeat it using the Keeper's Torch to unlock the Second Sea permanently. Once you unlock the Second Sea, you will spawn in an area called Waveborne, which is the starter island.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

From Waveborne, you can reach the Cursed Shores by sailing southeast. You can then use your fishing rod to reel out every fish. To catch them fast, you can refer to the following table:

NameWeatherTimeSeasonBait
BlisterfishRainNightAutumnWorm
GloombiterFoggyNightWinterShrimp
MurkslitherRainNightWinterSquid
RotjawFoggyDayAutumnMinnow
Tumor PikeFoggyNightAutumnInsect
Split Eye SnapperWindyDaySpringFlakes
HollowfinClearNightWinterSquid
Crawling AnglerFoggyNightAutumnSapphire Krill
VeinspawnRainNightWinterMist Worms
Screaming FlukeWindyNightAutumnMist Worms
Chasm LeechFoggyNoneWinterMist Worms
Dreaming AberrationFoggyNightSpringMist Worms
Abyssborn MonstrosityRainNightWinterLuminous Larva
By catching these 13 fish, you will complete the Cursed Shores Bestiary. In exchange, you will also be rewarded with 2,000 XP and 2,000 E$. Moreover, you will also unlock a badge called "Bestiary: The Cursed Shores."

FAQs

What is the location of the Sea Traveler in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin Island.

How do I beat the Cthulu boss in Fisch?

You can beat the Cthulu boss by using the Keeper's Torch found in the boss chamber.

Do I need to defeat the Cthulu boss again to enter the Second Sea in Fisch?

No, once you have already beaten Cthulu, you do not have to fight him again. Simply interact with the Sea Traveler to teleport to the Second Sea next time.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
