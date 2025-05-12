How to complete Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch

In one of the most recent updates in Fisch, a new location called Treasure Island was added in the Second Sea. You can reach this area by riding an orange Whale that spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings. Once you are in Treasure Island, your main goal becomes to complete its bestiary by catching every fish in its pool. By doing so, you can earn yourself a decent amount of XP and Embercoins (E$).

Every fish in Treasure Island prefers a specific bait that you can use to lure them out of the pool. This article highlights the favorite bait of every fish in Treasure Island. You can use them to increase your chances of catching the fish and completing the Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch.

How to catch all Treasure Island fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

In this Roblox title, you can reach Treasure Island by riding an orange Whale. The Whale spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings only during the rainy season. A general thing to remember is that this huge creature won't necessarily spawn during rain. This weather just increases the spawn chances of this large fish.

Use the orange Whale to reach Treasure Island (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Danz)

You can find the orange Whale on the southwestern side of the Isle of New Beginnings. To be precise, you can find it on Fisch's GPS coordinates XYZ: -30, -1350, -2160. After it spawns, the Whale will dock in this spot for eight minutes. Within this period, you can enter the Whale's interior and wait for its departure. Once it departs, it will take five minutes for you to reach Treasure Island.

Once there, you can use the following baits to catch all 21 fishes and complete the bestiary.

Bluegem Angelfish

Favorite bait: Shrimp

Coin Piranha

Favorite bait: Magnet

Coin Squid

Favorite bait: Magnet

Coin Triggerfish

Favorite bait: Bagel

Crowned Royal Gramma

Favorite bait: Worm

Emerald Angelfish

Favorite bait: Insect

Gem Anchovy

Favorite bait: Worm

Gem Blobfish

Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait

Gem Dolphin

Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas

Gem Eel

Favorite bait: Seaweed

Gem Marlin

Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill

Gem Salmon

Favorite bait: Flakes

Gemscale Mandarinfish

Favorite bait: Mist Worms

Gemstone Whale Shark

Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill

Goldband Butterflyfish

Favorite bait: Gale Grub

Golden Dorado

Favorite bait: Lushrooms

Goldfin Octopus

Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait

Hidden Filefish

Favorite bait: Lagoon Leech

Net Wolffish

Favorite bait: Squid

Queen Angelfish

Favorite bait: Minnow

Ruby Lionfish

Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas

An important thing to note is that the above Treasure Island fishes do not have a specific time or weather during which they spawn. You can catch them anytime if you use their favorite bait.

FAQs

How do I reach Treasure Island in Fisch?

You can reach Treasure Island by riding the orange Whale that spawns during rain in the Isle of New Beginnings.

What is the rarest fish in Treasure Island in Fisch?

The Gem Blobfish is the rarest fish to catch in Treasure Island, as it belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is the favorite bait of the Ruby Lion in Fisch?

A Ruby Lion's favorite bait is Crystal Bananas, which you can get from a crate.

