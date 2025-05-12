  • home icon
  • Roblox
How to complete Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch

By Aniket
Modified May 12, 2025 16:07 GMT
Feature image of How to complete Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch
Learn how to complete Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

In one of the most recent updates in Fisch, a new location called Treasure Island was added in the Second Sea. You can reach this area by riding an orange Whale that spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings. Once you are in Treasure Island, your main goal becomes to complete its bestiary by catching every fish in its pool. By doing so, you can earn yourself a decent amount of XP and Embercoins (E$).

Every fish in Treasure Island prefers a specific bait that you can use to lure them out of the pool. This article highlights the favorite bait of every fish in Treasure Island. You can use them to increase your chances of catching the fish and completing the Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch.

How to catch all Treasure Island fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

In this Roblox title, you can reach Treasure Island by riding an orange Whale. The Whale spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings only during the rainy season. A general thing to remember is that this huge creature won't necessarily spawn during rain. This weather just increases the spawn chances of this large fish.

Use the orange Whale to reach Treasure Island (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Danz)

You can find the orange Whale on the southwestern side of the Isle of New Beginnings. To be precise, you can find it on Fisch's GPS coordinates XYZ: -30, -1350, -2160. After it spawns, the Whale will dock in this spot for eight minutes. Within this period, you can enter the Whale's interior and wait for its departure. Once it departs, it will take five minutes for you to reach Treasure Island.

Once there, you can use the following baits to catch all 21 fishes and complete the bestiary.

Bluegem Angelfish

  • Favorite bait: Shrimp

Coin Piranha

  • Favorite bait: Magnet

Coin Squid

  • Favorite bait: Magnet

Coin Triggerfish

  • Favorite bait: Bagel

Crowned Royal Gramma

  • Favorite bait: Worm

Emerald Angelfish

  • Favorite bait: Insect

Gem Anchovy

  • Favorite bait: Worm

Gem Blobfish

  • Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait

Gem Dolphin

  • Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas

Gem Eel

  • Favorite bait: Seaweed

Gem Marlin

  • Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill

Gem Salmon

  • Favorite bait: Flakes

Gemscale Mandarinfish

  • Favorite bait: Mist Worms

Gemstone Whale Shark

  • Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill

Goldband Butterflyfish

  • Favorite bait: Gale Grub

Golden Dorado

  • Favorite bait: Lushrooms

Goldfin Octopus

  • Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait

Hidden Filefish

  • Favorite bait: Lagoon Leech

Net Wolffish

  • Favorite bait: Squid

Queen Angelfish

  • Favorite bait: Minnow

Ruby Lionfish

  • Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas

An important thing to note is that the above Treasure Island fishes do not have a specific time or weather during which they spawn. You can catch them anytime if you use their favorite bait.

Also check: How to get the Treasure Rod in Fisch

FAQs

How do I reach Treasure Island in Fisch?

You can reach Treasure Island by riding the orange Whale that spawns during rain in the Isle of New Beginnings.

What is the rarest fish in Treasure Island in Fisch?

The Gem Blobfish is the rarest fish to catch in Treasure Island, as it belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is the favorite bait of the Ruby Lion in Fisch?

A Ruby Lion's favorite bait is Crystal Bananas, which you can get from a crate.

Aniket

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

