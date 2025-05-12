How to complete Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch

In one of the most recent updates in Fisch, a new location called Treasure Island was added in the Second Sea. You can reach this area by riding an orange Whale that spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings. Once you are in Treasure Island, your main goal becomes to complete its bestiary by catching every fish in its pool. By doing so, you can earn yourself a decent amount of XP and Embercoins (E$).
Every fish in Treasure Island prefers a specific bait that you can use to lure them out of the pool. This article highlights the favorite bait of every fish in Treasure Island. You can use them to increase your chances of catching the fish and completing the Treasure Island Bestiary in Fisch.
How to catch all Treasure Island fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)
In this Roblox title, you can reach Treasure Island by riding an orange Whale. The Whale spawns in the Isle of New Beginnings only during the rainy season. A general thing to remember is that this huge creature won't necessarily spawn during rain. This weather just increases the spawn chances of this large fish.
You can find the orange Whale on the southwestern side of the Isle of New Beginnings. To be precise, you can find it on Fisch's GPS coordinates XYZ: -30, -1350, -2160. After it spawns, the Whale will dock in this spot for eight minutes. Within this period, you can enter the Whale's interior and wait for its departure. Once it departs, it will take five minutes for you to reach Treasure Island.
Once there, you can use the following baits to catch all 21 fishes and complete the bestiary.
Bluegem Angelfish
- Favorite bait: Shrimp
Coin Piranha
- Favorite bait: Magnet
Coin Squid
- Favorite bait: Magnet
Coin Triggerfish
- Favorite bait: Bagel
Crowned Royal Gramma
- Favorite bait: Worm
Emerald Angelfish
- Favorite bait: Insect
Gem Anchovy
- Favorite bait: Worm
Gem Blobfish
- Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait
Gem Dolphin
- Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas
Gem Eel
- Favorite bait: Seaweed
Gem Marlin
- Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill
Gem Salmon
- Favorite bait: Flakes
Gemscale Mandarinfish
- Favorite bait: Mist Worms
Gemstone Whale Shark
- Favorite bait: Sapphire Krill
Goldband Butterflyfish
- Favorite bait: Gale Grub
Golden Dorado
- Favorite bait: Lushrooms
Goldfin Octopus
- Favorite bait: Golden Shrimp Bait
Hidden Filefish
- Favorite bait: Lagoon Leech
Net Wolffish
- Favorite bait: Squid
Queen Angelfish
- Favorite bait: Minnow
Ruby Lionfish
- Favorite bait: Crystal Bananas
An important thing to note is that the above Treasure Island fishes do not have a specific time or weather during which they spawn. You can catch them anytime if you use their favorite bait.
Also check: How to get the Treasure Rod in Fisch
FAQs
How do I reach Treasure Island in Fisch?
You can reach Treasure Island by riding the orange Whale that spawns during rain in the Isle of New Beginnings.
What is the rarest fish in Treasure Island in Fisch?
The Gem Blobfish is the rarest fish to catch in Treasure Island, as it belongs to the Secret rarity.
What is the favorite bait of the Ruby Lion in Fisch?
A Ruby Lion's favorite bait is Crystal Bananas, which you can get from a crate.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024