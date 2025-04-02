How to complete Waveborne Bestiary in Fisch

With the introduction of the Second Sea in Fisch, eight new islands have been added to the game. Each of these locations is home to a variety of fish that you cannot catch anywhere else. Waveborne is the first of the eight islands where you can collect several fish and complete its bestiary in exchange for rewards.

To complete the bestiary quickly, you can fish during a certain time and weather, and use an appropriate bait. This guide explains how to complete the Waveborne Bestiary in Fisch.

How to catch all Waveborne fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

The Sea Traveler NPC (Image via Roblox)

To reach Waveborne island, you will first have to teleport to the Second Sea. You can do so by interacting with the Sea Traveler at Terrapin island. If you have a GPS device, find him on the coordinates XYZ: 140, 150, 2030. After speaking to the Sea Traveler, pass through the wall behind him to enter the Crypt of the Green One.

Note: You must be on level 200 or more to carry out this quest. Not meeting the level requirements will burn you to ashes while traveling through a portal.

Speak with the NPC to access the Cthulu boss chamber (Image via Roblox)

Once you are inside the Crypt of the Green One, interact with the NPC in front of the gate. Talking to him will open the gate, allowing you to access the Cthulu boss fight. Beat this boss to access the Second Sea and spawn on Waveborne island in this Roblox title.

Next time you are on Terrapin island, interacting with the Sea Traveler will directly teleport you to the Second Sea, and you won't have to defeat the Cthulu boss again.

Once you are in Waveborne, make sure to refer to the following table to complete the Bestiary easily:

Name Weather Time Season Bait Drift Claw Rain Night Autumn Shrimp Gale Snapper Windy Day Spring Worm Sprayfin Clear Day Winter Minnow Foamrunner Foggy None Summer Flakes Depth Lurker Foggy None Autumn Insect Ripple Spine Clear Night Spring Seaweed Surge Pike Windy Day Summer Magnet Abyss Dart Rain Night Winter Squid Tide Fang Windy Day Autumn Neuro Slug Breaker Moth Foggy Night Spring Gale Grub Gust Tail Windy None Summer Nightmare Larva Wave Piercer Clear Night Winter Truffle Worm Vortex Ray Rain Day Autumn Luminous Larva Storm Skipper Windy Night Spring Golden Worm

As can be seen in the table above, you can catch 14 new fish in the Waveborne area. After completing the bestiary, you will be rewarded with 2000 E$ and 2000 XP. Along with this, you will unlock the badge "Bestiary; Waveborne."

FAQs

Where is Waveborne island Fisch?

Waveborne is the spawn island once you teleport to the Second Sea after speaking with the Sea Traveler.

Where is the Sea Traveler located in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler NPC on the western side of Terrapin island.

How do I beat the Cthulu boss in Fisch?

You can beat the Cthulu boss by using the lantern found in the arena.

