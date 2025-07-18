How to Dash in Ink Game

Ink Game frequently places you in situations where dodging the dangers that lie ahead becomes essential. The ability to Dash and evade such threats is not available to players by default; instead, it must be unlocked. Primarily, it is available through the Upgrades menu, where improving your Speed stat can grant you access to this essential skill.
Let’s explore how you can Dash in Ink Game.
Unlocking the Dash ability in Ink Game
The Dash ability is tied to the Faster Speed upgrade path. This requires you to spend hundreds of millions of Won, making it a rather significant grind. Upon reaching level 5 with the Faster Speed stat, you will unlock the Dash ability. Once you’ve gained access to it, hit the Q key to use the ability and zoom past any oncoming threats.
There is a second way to unlock the ability using a Power. By rolling the Phantom Step ability, you eliminate the need to upgrade the Faster Speed stat completely. However, there are a few caveats that may make this method less desirable.
Firstly, the odds of getting Phantom Step are quite low since it is the designated Legendary-rarity Power. It has a 2.9% chance of appearing through Power Rolls, performing which is rare enough as is.
Secondly, you could use the Power slot for another ability instead, particularly if your objective is to win consistently. Since Phantom Step is easily replaced by the Dash ability from the Upgrades tree, you may want to allocate the Power slot to Super Strength or Lightning God Powers instead.
About Upgrades
Upgrades allow you to raise your stats and improve your overall performance in the main game. These can be viewed from the Game Store menu, where they can be purchased using Won. In total, you can upgrade three stats: Strength Boost, Faster Speed, and Won Boost.
Strength Boost improves the distance covered by enemies when you push them. This is particularly useful in the Lights Out minigame, where survival is all about buying time.
With Faster Speed, your movement speed increases, and you can unlock the Dash ability at level 5. Lastly, Won Boost increases the amount of money you earn from all sources.
Each of these can be bought with Robux as well, should you wish to skip the Won grind. Consider prioritizing Won Boost to speed up the unlocking process by a significant degree.
FAQs
How to unlock Dash in Ink Game
Dash can be unlocked through the level 5 Faster Speed upgrade or the Phantom Step Power.
How to perform a Dash in Ink Game
Once unlocked, a Dash can be performed by pressing the Q key on the keyboard.
What is the summon rate for the Phantom Step Power in Ink Game?
The Phantom Step Power has a summon rate of 2.9%.
