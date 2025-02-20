How to defeat every Monster in Weapon Fighting Simulator

Weapon Fighting Simulator features Monsters that populate the different worlds of the experience. These enemies serve as training fodder for players to defeat and increase their stats. Outside of bosses, these entities are completely static and don’t fight back, making them fairly simple to deal with. Instead, the challenge of defeating them comes from the damage you inflict on their massive HP pools.

Ad

This guide provides you with a general strategy on how to approach defeating all Monsters in Weapon Fighting Simulator.

Defeating every Monster in Weapon Fighting Simulator

Summoning station in a World (Image via Roblox)

Monsters in this experience have massive HP pools to compensate for their lack of movesets, acting as walls that simply won’t go down. Overworld enemies also act as measuring sticks for the area boss; if you can’t defeat these mobs, then defeating the boss is out of the question.

Ad

Trending

Unless your abilities and weapons are sufficiently leveled, you will have a tough time defeating the map enemies found in every World. By the end of the game, the title features overworld foes with HP pools well over quintillions.

There are two things you must do as a part of the gameplay loop to make clearing the overworld a straightforward task. The first is to level up your weapon, which directly impacts your damage output in battle.

Ad

Each World features a summoning station where you can spend Gems to unlock new and powerful armaments to snuff out enemies. You can check whether a particular weapon is up to the mark by looking at its power rating, seen in the Weapons menu.

The other half of powering up is to manage your Inner Soul levels, which serve as the game’s core progression system. Each time you defeat an enemy, you earn XP for Inner Soul levels, which are segregated into multiple tiers. The higher your Inner Soul level, the better spells you will have access to and the more resilient you become.

Ad

Both of these systems are also crucial for taking down boss-type enemies found at the end of each World. Ensure you are fit to tackle the boss by testing your mettle against the static overworld Monsters and climbing the insurmountable wall to conquer them.

Also read: How to defeat World Boss in Weapon Fighting Simulator

About Worlds in Weapon Fighting Simulator

A Tower enemy (Image via Roblox)

Worlds serve as areas where you can battle Monsters, purchase items from Merchants, summon new weapons, and strengthen your abilities. Each World follows a design template that does not vary much over the 80+ maps featured in the game.

Ad

The starting area, where you can spend your resources on upgrades and useful items, is directly connected to the battle area. A large chunk of the world is in the battle area, filled from one end to the other with Monsters to battle.

Occasionally, certain Worlds will also include a Tower, which you can climb to earn exclusive rewards. This shows up on the map as a detour on either side of the main path, where you can go and try your luck at defeating its different bosses. Towers can have several dozen floors, clearing which grants you access to unique resources.

Ad

At the end of these Worlds is a portal to the boss arena, where you must battle a fearsome foe and prevail to earn lucrative prizes. Once you do so, the portal to the following World opens, allowing you to repeat the process again on a more challenging map.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do Monsters function in Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Monsters act as static walls that can be defeated to gauge whether you are ready for the final boss of the area or not.

Ad

Can Monsters be avoided in Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Yes, you can completely ignore Monsters and move straight to the end of the World to fight the boss.

Is Weapon Fighting Simulator free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without making any Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024