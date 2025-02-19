How to defeat World Boss in Weapon Fighting Simulator

The Worlds in Weapon Fighting Simulator are capped off by bosses, powerful enemies who drop Chests when defeated. Defeating these bosses can be quite tricky, particularly if you’re not prepared for it. Not only is the right gear crucial for succeeding against these formidable foes, but you must also understand how boss movesets work to avoid defeat.

Here’s how you can clear the Bosses found in each World of Weapon Fighting Simulator.

Tips to beat World Bosses in Weapon Fighting Simulator

Fighting a World Boss (Image via Roblox)

World Bosses are found at the end of each level, accessible through a dedicated portal to the arena. You can take on the boss on your own or bring friends along for help. Once you defeat this formidable foe, you will fulfill one of the two requirements to unlock the next World, with the other condition requiring Gems.

Each Boss has something unique about it that sets it apart from the rest, but there are a few general tips that apply to all of them. Listed below are a few basic tips that you can use to cruise through all World Boss fights in Weapon Fighting Simulator:

The first thing to improve is your weapon, which dictates the damage per attack thrown. You can tell how good a weapon is at a glance by looking at its power rating. Having access to better weapons is always a bonus, and you can acquire more by performing spins on the dedicated station near the entrance. This costs Gems, and each World will offer a different selection to choose from.

Keep an eye on your Inner Soul levels, as they directly impact the damage you deal in battle. If your Inner Soul XP bar has maxed out, level it up for massive stat bonuses that not only improve your damage but survivability as well. Furthermore, you gain access to new and powerful spells that can ravage the boss’ HP bar.

If your weapon can’t defeat a boss within a few hits, it’s important to keep moving around the boss arena. Bosses are quite powerful and can take you down within just a few hits. The basic dodge (activated with F on the keyboard) can help, but it relies on precise button presses, which is not ideal, particularly for lengthier boss fights. Boss movesets can be difficult to memorize, but you can circumvent them entirely through the use of Sword Mounts. Consider using your Sword Mount in battle to keep your distance while the boss begins attacking.

Sort through the list of passives you may have unlocked over the course of your journey. The game reliably gives you access to passive skills that can boost certain stats. More specifically, certain passives directly improve the damage you deal to bosses, making them vital to your success in these difficult fights.

As you continue to progress through the game, you may feel your stats become progressively lackluster. This can be managed by training in the World before entering the boss arena. Take on the mobs surrounding the boss teleporter and see how well your damage stacks up. If you can’t defeat them within a reasonable amount of time, then it may be a good idea to continue training for a little while.

At the end of the day, defeating bosses in the game is all about managing your stats properly. If your numbers are high enough, you can trivialize boss encounters and walk away without any struggle whatsoever.

List of Bosses in Weapon Fighting Simulator

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Here are the different bosses you can fight in the game:

Tigery: Found in Bamboo Forest

Found in Bamboo Forest Demon Gorilla: Found in Demon Abyss

Found in Demon Abyss Griparox: Found in Magma Valley

Found in Magma Valley Turwer: Found in Dragon Desert

Found in Dragon Desert Kimundo: Found in Monster Swamp

Found in Monster Swamp Talefox: Found in Banshee Snowfield

Found in Banshee Snowfield Ancient Golem: Found in Infinite Mountain

Found in Infinite Mountain Fuldeerlor: Found in Treelands

Found in Treelands Cobra Dragon: Found in Atlantis

Found in Atlantis Pegasus: Found in Skylands

Found in Skylands Kimunto: Found in Hades Labyrinth

Found in Hades Labyrinth Ramitie: Found in Crystal Forest

Found in Crystal Forest Griphon: Found in Ancient Temple

Found in Ancient Temple Froqi: Found in Moon Valley

Found in Moon Valley Goatitie: Found in Doom Valley

Found in Doom Valley Flameleon: Found in Savannah

Found in Savannah Rhinotie: Found in River Nile

Found in River Nile Nardeerlor: Found in Taoist Temple

Found in Taoist Temple Griphonex: Found in New Beginnings

Found in New Beginnings Arcanine: Found in Olympus

Found in Olympus Alpaca: Found in Dusty Desert

Found in Dusty Desert Lazarus: Found in Kraken Lair

Found in Kraken Lair Mamuten: Found in Mystical Forest

Found in Mystical Forest Peregrine: Found in Shining World

Found in Shining World Chimera: Found in Goddess Palace

Found in Goddess Palace Dang Kang: Found in Abandoned Shrine

Found in Abandoned Shrine Double Head Dragon: Found in Lakeside

Found in Lakeside Kisame: Found in Chanbai Mountain

Found in Chanbai Mountain Nian Kimunto: Found in Forbidden Library

Found in Forbidden Library Rock Crab: Found in Ancient Pyramid

Found in Ancient Pyramid Taoist Hero: Found in Tianzhu Mountain

Found in Tianzhu Mountain Fire Dragon King: Found in Lava Mountains

Found in Lava Mountains Viper: Found in Poison Spring

Found in Poison Spring Stormwolf: Found in Elemental Realm

FAQs

What is the easiest way to defeat World Bosses in Weapon Fighting Simulator?

The easiest way to defeat World Bosses is to get better weapons and raise your Inner Soul level.

How to access World Bosses in Weapon Fighting Simulator

World Bosses can be found at the end of each World and can be accessed by interacting with the teleporter marked “Boss”.

Is Weapon Fighting Simulator free to play?

Yes, Weapon Fighting Simulator can be played from start to end without requiring any compulsory Robux purchases.

