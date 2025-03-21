How to distract all Twisteds in Dandy's World

During your Dandy's World playthrough, you can divide the roles of extractors and distractors between the players. While the extractors will skillcheck the machines, distractors can keep the Twisteds busy. There is no denying that the duty of a latter is full of risks and failing to do it will result in a loss. Hence, it is important to grab the best Toons and Trinkets to distract a Twisted.

It can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to distract a Twisted in Dandy's World. It can be rather panicky when they are chasing you down the floors. However, with practice and effective strategies, you can master this art.

In this guide, we have highlighted some important strategies that can help you distract the Twisted.

Best way to distract a Twisted in Dandy's World

Pebble, Coal, Flutter, Sprout, and Goob (Image via Roblox)

You need a relatively fast Toon to distract the Twisted. The best characters for this job are Goob, Flutter, Coal, and more. If you don't have access to one of these, best assign this role to someone who does.

For your reference, we have mentioned some of the best Toons that can distract Twisteds effectively in this Roblox title.

Pebble : 5-star movement speed and 3-star stealth

: 5-star movement speed and 3-star stealth Coal : 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth

: 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth Flutter : 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth

: 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth Sprout : 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth

: 4-star movement speed and 3-star stealth Goob: 4-star movement speed and 2-star stealth

The above Toons are ideal for distracting Twisteds because of their high speed and low stealth detection. With their decent speediness, you can easily make the enemy run after you without the fear of getting caught.

Moreover, they have low stealth detection so the Twisteds won't detect you if you outmaneuver them. You can take advantage of this and make them lose track of you in an area with many shelves or multiple passages.

Remember, once you go ahead and reach a floor with dangerous Twisteds, even the above Toon's speed won't matter. The difficulty on such floors is tough. Thankfully, you can equip Trinkets to gain speed boosts.

Dog Plush and Pink Bow are two of the best Trinkets for gaining a speed boost in this experience. Here are the benefits that you can enjoy with them:

Dog Plush : Increases the walking speed by 10%

: Increases the walking speed by 10% Pink Bow: Increases running speed by 7.5%

Tips to distract Twisteds in Dandy's World

Use shelves or obstacles to make Twisted run in a circle (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ushi)

As stated earlier, you won't be able to distract the Twisteds properly until you practice the skill. It's not like you have to keep them distracted for a little while. In fact, you need them distracted until Ichor from all the machines on the floor has been extracted.

The following are some tips that you can follow to start distracting the Twisted at a beginner level.

Analyze the map and make sure you know where every passage leads. This will help you run into directions with no dead ends.

If possible, head over to the areas with multiple passages to confuse the Twisted.

You can also use the shelves to confuse the Twisteds or make them run in circles.

Keep a safe distance if your stamina is depleting faster.

On higher difficulties, keep at least two distractors in your team.

FAQs

What is the best Toon for distracting Twisteds in Dandy's World?

Pebble is one of the best Toons for distracting Twisteds, even on later floors.

How to get the Dog Plush Trinket in Dandy's World?

You will unlock the Dog Plush Trinket after getting 100% research on Twisted Toodles.

How to unlock Goob in Dandy's World?

Goob can be unlocked after paying 1,750 Ichor and completing 3 Mastery Quests on Scraps.

