How to dual wield in Hunters

The ability to dual wield in Hunters is a powerful one, effectively allowing you to increase your DPS without any additional effort. Dual wielding is only applicable to Daggers and requires access to the Dual Dagger Scroll, an item that costs Robux to unlock. The quick nature of the short blades makes them a perfect fit for this ability, allowing you to shred through enemy HP in no time.

Ad

Let’s take a deeper look at dual wielding and how to unlock it in Hunters.

Unlocking the ability to dual wield in Hunters

The Dual Dagger Scroll and the Limited Bundle (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, dual wielding in Hunters is a premium-only ability at the moment, unlocked via the Dual Dagger Scroll. This premium item has a chance to drop upon performing a roll on the Limited Bundle in the in-game shop.

Ad

Trending

Rolling on the Bundle costs 399 Robux. A 10-roll costs 2,899 Robux with the discounted price tag. This gives the 10-roll option a better overall value.

Without the discounted price, a single roll costs 599 Robux, while the 10-roll has a 5,999 Robux price tag.

Upon performing a roll, the Dual Dagger Scroll has a 0.5% chance of dropping, which is rather low. As such, it will likely take a few attempts before you acquire the Scroll and unlock the ability to dual wield Daggers.

Ad

To equip two Daggers, visit the Inventory screen by clicking the Backpack on the left side of the screen. Then, highlight a Dagger and press Equip (R) to equip it in the right hand. Next, select a second Dagger and use Equip (L) to equip it in your left hand.

With that, you’re ready to start churning enemies’ HP pools with flurries of blade slashes.

Also read: The latest codes for Hunters

Ad

An overview of Daggers

Wielding a Dagger (Image via Roblox)

Daggers are the weapons with the shortest range and lowest Damage rating in the game. While this may cast an unfavorable light upon them at first glance, their high attack speed offsets these flaws significantly.

Ad

Furthermore, with the Dual Wield Scroll, Daggers contend for the best weapon type in the game. These short blades are easy to use and can receive skills befitting their fast nature. With Execution and Dagger Stab, you can dish out a significant amount of damage without breaking a sweat, making the weapon type a worthwhile option.

Consider using Daggers in a team setting, particularly if you don’t have the Dual Wield Scroll. This will give you enough space to land your attacks without being stunlocked by the enemy horde.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to dual wield weapons in Hunters

You can only dual wield Daggers in this game. You can do so by performing rolls on the Limited Bundle for the Dual Wield Scroll.

What are the odds of getting the Dual Wield Scroll from the Limited Bundle in Hunters?

The pull rate of the Dual Wield Scroll from Limited Bundle rolls is 0.5%.

Ad

How good are Daggers in Hunters?

Thanks to their high DPS, Daggers are in contention for the best weapon type in the game alongside Staves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024