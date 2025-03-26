How to earn Challenge Stars in Dead Rails

Currently, Dead Rails is one of the most popular titles on Roblox, as thousands of players play it every day. You spawn in a lobby with dozens of players, and there is only one way to stand out from them — earn Challenge Stars. These are the stars that appear on top of your avatar's head. The number of stars on you is directly proportional to your grind in the title.

Ad

This article explains how to get and use the Challenge Stars in Dead Rails.

How to get Challenge Stars in Dead Rails

The only way to earn Challenge Stars in this title is by completing missions mentioned on the Challenge board. You can access the board near the Tailor's shop and complete the mentioned task to earn Challenge Stars and Bonds.

Challenge missions (Image via Roblox)

It should be noted that completing a relatively harder Challenge will reward you with more Bonds and Challenge Stars in this Roblox title. For your reference, we have mentioned all the missions that you can do to earn the stars below.

Ad

Trending

Tame a Unicorn

How to complete: Put a Saddle on a wild Unicorn or find one that’s already tamed.

Put a Saddle on a wild Unicorn or find one that’s already tamed. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

Escape

How to complete: Travel 80 km and successfully lower the bridge.

Travel 80 km and successfully lower the bridge. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

Bounty Hunter

How to complete: Kill five outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office.

Kill five outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office. Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star

New Sheriff in Town

How to complete: Kill 100 werewolves in one game.

Kill 100 werewolves in one game. Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars

Ad

Zombie

How to complete: Kill 200 zombies in one game.

Kill 200 zombies in one game. Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars

Unkillable

How to complete: Complete a game without having a player die.

Complete a game without having a player die. Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Pacifist

How to complete: Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count).

Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count). Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Pony Express

How to complete: Complete the game without any player using the train.

Complete the game without any player using the train. Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Ad

There is no concrete use of Challenge Stars in this game. The number of stars you have earned will be displayed above your head, showcasing your hardships of completing Challenge missions.

Also check: How to get Vampire Knife in Dead Rails

FAQs

Where is the Challenge board in Dead Rails?

The Challenge board is located in the lobby, near the Tailor's shop.

How to use the Challenge Stars in Dead Rails?

Ad

Challenge Stars are displayed above your head to showcase your effort in completing the Challenge missions.

Where to find a Unicorn in Dead Rails?

You can find a Unicorn among a herd of horses near the stable or outlaw camps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024