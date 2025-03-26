How to earn Challenge Stars in Dead Rails

Currently, Dead Rails is one of the most popular titles on Roblox, as thousands of players play it every day. You spawn in a lobby with dozens of players, and there is only one way to stand out from them — earn Challenge Stars. These are the stars that appear on top of your avatar's head. The number of stars on you is directly proportional to your grind in the title.
This article explains how to get and use the Challenge Stars in Dead Rails.
How to get Challenge Stars in Dead Rails
The only way to earn Challenge Stars in this title is by completing missions mentioned on the Challenge board. You can access the board near the Tailor's shop and complete the mentioned task to earn Challenge Stars and Bonds.
It should be noted that completing a relatively harder Challenge will reward you with more Bonds and Challenge Stars in this Roblox title. For your reference, we have mentioned all the missions that you can do to earn the stars below.
Tame a Unicorn
- How to complete: Put a Saddle on a wild Unicorn or find one that’s already tamed.
- Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
Escape
- How to complete: Travel 80 km and successfully lower the bridge.
- Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
Bounty Hunter
- How to complete: Kill five outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office.
- Rewards: 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
New Sheriff in Town
- How to complete: Kill 100 werewolves in one game.
- Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars
Zombie
- How to complete: Kill 200 zombies in one game.
- Rewards: 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars
Unkillable
- How to complete: Complete a game without having a player die.
- Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars
Pacifist
- How to complete: Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count).
- Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars
Pony Express
- How to complete: Complete the game without any player using the train.
- Rewards: 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars
There is no concrete use of Challenge Stars in this game. The number of stars you have earned will be displayed above your head, showcasing your hardships of completing Challenge missions.
FAQs
Where is the Challenge board in Dead Rails?
The Challenge board is located in the lobby, near the Tailor's shop.
How to use the Challenge Stars in Dead Rails?
Challenge Stars are displayed above your head to showcase your effort in completing the Challenge missions.
Where to find a Unicorn in Dead Rails?
You can find a Unicorn among a herd of horses near the stable or outlaw camps.
