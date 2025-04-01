How to earn Keys in Rivals

Keys in Rivals is an important currency used to purchase various items from the in-game shop. They are primarily earned by completing the game’s Task system, contracts, redeeming codes, and via premium purchases. Since they are so prevalent in the game’s economy, earning them doesn’t take much effort. Amassing a large amount of them, however, is another matter entirely.

Let’s take a look at the different ways to earn Keys and how you can earn them in Rivals.

Getting Keys in Rivals

Tasks screen (Image via Roblox)

The numerous ways to get Keys in this experience can be broadly categorized into two: repeatable and non-repeatable. The repeatable means to get them include Daily Tasks and Robux purchases. Daily Tasks grant you nine Keys per day, and they reset every 24 hours, making them a great repeatable way to get the currency.

As for Robux purchases, you can buy Key packs as many times as you wish. So long as you have the Robux to secure the transaction, the process can be repeated ad infinitum. Of course, it will become very expensive very quickly, so we recommend exhausting every free option before venturing into the premium selection of the game.

On the other side of the spectrum, the non-repeatable means to get the currency include liking the game, redeeming codes, special challenges, and weapon contracts. You can like the game and receive three Keys immediately, making it the quickest way to get the resource.

The amount you receive through code redemption varies based on the active code. Due to its variable nature, the active code list may sometimes offer no Keys at all.

Special challenges and weapon contracts are single-time completion only, making them a finite source of Keys. There are a lot of them, and they tend to be rather extensive, so getting them done can take a while.

What Keys are used for

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Keys are used to buy nearly every interactive item in the game, which makes it among the most significant aspects of the experience. Most importantly, you need them to buy new weapons, which will dictate how efficient your climb up the leaderboard will be. The currency can also be used to get cosmetics, of which the game has a massive selection.

Here are the myriad of elements that you can buy from the in-game shop using Keys:

Charm Capsules

Finisher Pack

Weapons

Wrap Boxes

Additionally, you can use them to level up weapons, recover win streaks, and refresh the shop.

FAQs

What is the best way to earn Keys in Rivals?

The quickest non-repeatable way to earn Keys is to redeem codes, while the best repeatable way to get them is to complete Tasks.

What are Keys used for in Rivals?

Keys are involved in most in-game non-premium transactions, being the main currency required to buy weapons, cosmetics, finishers, and more.

Is Rivals free to play?

Yes, the game doesn’t require you to make any premium purchases and is free to play.

