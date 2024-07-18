  • home icon
Roblox: Rivals Codes (September 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Sep 02, 2024 16:55 GMT
Rivals Codes
Latest codes in Rivals (Image via Roblox)

Get ready for intense gunplay with the latest Rivals Codes. A first-person shooter game in Roblox, Rivals allows you to engage in both individual and group battles. You can try out a 1v1 duel or get into a 5v5 team match with friends. If you enjoy shooters like Call of Duty and are looking for a similar experience on Roblox, this game is perfect for you.

You can obtain keys by winning duels, which can be used to unlock new skins and weapons. The game places you in an arena with the other players, and you need to acquire the strongest weaponry to win. Challenge someone to a fight on a duel pad and fulfill contracts for special rewards. Climb the leaderboards as you dominate the competition.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Rivals. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Active Rivals codes (Updated)

Free Active codes in Rivals (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Free Active codes in Rivals (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeem these codes for Rivals quickly. They could expire at any moment, so make sure you use them while they're still valid. The full list of current codes is given below.

List of Active Rivals Codes

Code

Rewards

COMMUNITY5

Community Wrap (Latest)

COMMUNITY4

Community Wrap

100MVISITS

Limited Charm

SORRY

Keys and Community Wrap

COMMUNITY3

Community Wrap

COMMUNITY2

Community Wrap

BONUS

Key

COMMUNITY

Community Wrap

Inactive Rivals codes

All the codes currently inactive are given below.

List of Rivals Inactive Codes

CODE

REWARDS

release

Free Rewards

How to redeem Rivals codes

Redeem codes in Rivals (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes in Rivals (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Rivals is a straightforward process:

  • Open Rivals on Roblox.
  • Click on the Rewards icon located at the bottom of the screen.
  • Scroll down till you reach the Codes section.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into "Enter here @ here to verify" box.
  • Click on the green Verify button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Rivals codes about, and what’s their importance?

Buy Standard Weapon Bundle in Rivals (Image via Roblox)
Buy Standard Weapon Bundle in Rivals (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Rivals can be redeemed for free keys and wraps. You'll need keys to unlock stronger weaponry and more stylish skins, making the codes for Rivals incredibly handy. Other in-game goodies, such as charms, skins, and weaponry, can also be obtained through this route.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Rivals codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Rivals invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Rivals invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Check each entry carefully for typos. These can happen easily but are also easy to correct with a quick copy and paste. If you're still encountering issues, the codes may have expired rather than being incorrect. Also, make sure to check for case sensitivity and any extra spaces.

Where to find new Rivals codes

To stay updated on the latest codes, join developer Nosniy Games' Roblox group and Nosniy Games' Discord server.

FAQs on Rivals Codes

What is the latest Rivals code?

The latest active code in Rivals is "COMMUNITY5," which grants you free Community Wrap.

Which code provides the best rewards in Rivals?

The code "SORRY" grants you a Community Wrap and keys, making it the optimal one for acquiring the best rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Rivals?

Redeem codes for free keys, wraps, charms, skins, and weaponry to enhance your gameplay with stronger weapons and stylish upgrades.

