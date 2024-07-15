Anime Fortress Codes (September 2024)

By utilizing the latest Anime Fortress codes, you can earn free rewards in the game. In this anime-themed title, you build a team of anime characters, including Zenitsu, Naruto, and Luffy, as you take on zombie-like enemies. You need to periodically feed your characters or merge them to increase their powers. Free codes hand you rewards that allow you to get the best characters and win rounds quickly.

That said, this article provides a list of all the Anime Fortress Codes as of this month.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Anime Fortress. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued for the game.

All Anime Fortress codes (Active)

Start winning quickly using codes (Image via Roblox)

Being a new game, there are currently only a few codes available. However, the developers could introduce new ones when they start introducing more features. Listed below are the working codes in the game:

List of active Anime Fortress codes Codes Rewards Deku 5 Magic Stones (Latest) NEWGAME 600 Gems FIXBUGUPDATE 300 Gems

Inactive Anime Fortress codes

So far, no codes have expired in the game. However, once they start expiring, they will be listed here.

How to redeem Anime Fortress codes

The code redemption page in the game (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes in the game:

Start by launching the Roblox website on Google Chrome. You can also use the desktop or mobile app. Log in using your credentials. Search for the game in the search tab at the top of the screen. Once you have located the game's thumbnail, click on it to enter the home page. Here, you will find a green Play button. Click on the button to start the game. It might take a few seconds to load. Once fully loaded, your avatar will be created. Click on the Shop icon on the right-hand side of the screen. In the small window that pops up, select the Codes tab, and should see the tab to enter the code.

Copy and paste the code here, and click on the 'Claim!' button to complete the process.

Why are codes important in Anime Fortress?

Codes are important as they provide gems, the in-game currency. Using gems, you need to buy anime characters and form a team to take on waves of enemies on the various maps available in the game. You can keep rolling for more characters and start merging them as well.

Anime Fortress code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, so you will need to copy and paste them to ensure all lowercase and uppercase letters appear as they are. Also, ensure that all special characters and numbers in the code are included.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Fortress?

The Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

The codes are posted on the game's homepage. You can subscribe to the title's YouTube channel, BestBunny, as codes may be announced in the videos. You can also join the game's official Discord server for codes and connect with other players.

FAQs on Anime Fortress Codes

What are the latest active codes in Anime Fortress?

"Deku" is the only latest active code in Anime Fortress.

How many times can you redeem Anime Fortress codes?

You can only redeem the code once in the game. Repeating the process for the same code will result in an error message being displayed on the screen.

When do the codes expire in Anime Fortress?

Anime Fortress codes may expire at any point in time although the developers have not yet shared this information.

When are the next Anime Fortress codes coming?

The developers may post new codes when the game receives more likes and if more players visit the game.

