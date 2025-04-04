How to earn Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits in Adopt Me

The Ice Dimension Event in Adopt Me features a variety of ice-themed tools and items that help you get certain Pets or act as collectibles. Available through the Ice Dimension Event Shop, the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits are Rare items that can be used as Lures. Once used, you have a chance to randomly obtain one of the items from the reward pools for the two Bait types.

Ad

Here’s how you can get the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits and the prizes they offer.

Getting the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits in Adopt Me

The two Baits (Image via Roblox)

The Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits in Adopt Me can be purchased from the Ice Dimension event shop. These Baits can be bought from the kiosk located next to the Slippery Slope minigame, which is found on the Ice Dimension map.

Ad

Trending

You must collect Ice Shards to be able to purchase these lures. Ice Shards are the main currency of the aforementioned minigame, which involves breaking ice blocks before they fall into the crevasse. You must work with other players to complete this task and rack up enough Ice Shards for the desired items.

Both the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Bait cost 200 Ice Shards each. There is no functional difference between the items you can get by using these Baits; the only difference is purely aesthetic.

Ad

Also read: Adopt Me Lure guide

Items obtainable through the two Bait types

The Ice Dimension Portal (Image via Roblox)

Here are the different rewards and the chances of getting them by using the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits as lure:

Ad

Common Stickers: 40% chance (includes Cold Tim Sticker, Ice Dimension Portal Sticker, Wolf Sticker, and Subzero Scorpion Sticker)

40% chance (includes Cold Tim Sticker, Ice Dimension Portal Sticker, Wolf Sticker, and Subzero Scorpion Sticker) Common Bucks: 38% chance

38% chance Rare Age-Up Potion: 12% chance

Rare Shiver Wolf: 9.99% chance

Legendary Frostbite Bear: 0.01% chance

Since both Baits cost the same and share the same item pool, feel free to pick any of them while hunting for a specific item. Both require you to wait four hours before you receive a reward from their prize pools.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

When will the Adopt Me Ice Dimension Event end?

The Ice Dimension Event is set to end on April 4, 2025.

How to get the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits in Adopt Me

The Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits can be purchased from the Ice Dimension event shop for 200 Ice Shards each.

What is the best reward obtainable by using the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits in Adopt Me?

The best reward for using the Shiver Cone and Subzero Popsicle Baits is the Legendary Frostbite Bear pet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024