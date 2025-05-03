How to earn Social Stones in Adopt Me

Social Stones in Adopt Me are a special currency available as a part of a cooperative activity. By playing with friends and fulfilling your Pet’s special needs, you can earn this currency to exchange on the Moon. This resource was introduced to the game with the Return to the Moon update on May 2, 2025. It can be used on the Moon to acquire the new Glormy Dolphin Pet.
Here’s how you can earn Social Stones in the Return to the Moon event.
Getting Social Stones in Adopt Me
Social Stones are the primary currency of the Return to the Moon update, being a part of the main feature of this event. As mentioned earlier, they are acquired by fulfilling your Pet’s special orange needs that appear when playing with friends.
The amount of Stones you receive depends on the number of friends you play with. For every friend online, you will receive one Social Stone as you complete each orange need. You can invite up to five players to maximize the amount of Social Stones you receive per orange need fulfilled.
Additionally, the game has imposed a 30-Stone per day limit, so you can’t farm them endlessly throughout the event period.
What you can get with Social Stones
As of the first week of the Return to the Moon event, the only purchasable option with Social Stones is the newest Legendary Glormy Dolphin Pet. You must amass 25 Social Stones to purchase it from its special podium inside the Temple on the Moon. So, you only need to farm a day’s worth of Social Stones to purchase the Dolphin.
With future event updates, new purchasable elements like Pets and accessories are expected to be added to the Temple on the Moon. As such, we recommend amassing as many Social Stones as possible before then to nab the rarest item that will be made available in the coming weeks.
