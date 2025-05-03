How to earn Social Stones in Adopt Me

Social Stones in Adopt Me are a special currency available as a part of a cooperative activity. By playing with friends and fulfilling your Pet’s special needs, you can earn this currency to exchange on the Moon. This resource was introduced to the game with the Return to the Moon update on May 2, 2025. It can be used on the Moon to acquire the new Glormy Dolphin Pet.

Ad

Here’s how you can earn Social Stones in the Return to the Moon event.

Getting Social Stones in Adopt Me

About Social Stones (Image via Roblox)

Social Stones are the primary currency of the Return to the Moon update, being a part of the main feature of this event. As mentioned earlier, they are acquired by fulfilling your Pet’s special orange needs that appear when playing with friends.

Ad

Trending

The amount of Stones you receive depends on the number of friends you play with. For every friend online, you will receive one Social Stone as you complete each orange need. You can invite up to five players to maximize the amount of Social Stones you receive per orange need fulfilled.

Additionally, the game has imposed a 30-Stone per day limit, so you can’t farm them endlessly throughout the event period.

Ad

Also read: Adopt Me Lure guide

What you can get with Social Stones

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As of the first week of the Return to the Moon event, the only purchasable option with Social Stones is the newest Legendary Glormy Dolphin Pet. You must amass 25 Social Stones to purchase it from its special podium inside the Temple on the Moon. So, you only need to farm a day’s worth of Social Stones to purchase the Dolphin.

Ad

With future event updates, new purchasable elements like Pets and accessories are expected to be added to the Temple on the Moon. As such, we recommend amassing as many Social Stones as possible before then to nab the rarest item that will be made available in the coming weeks.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Social Stones in Adopt Me

Social Stones are obtained by completing your Pet’s orange needs while your friends are online.

Ad

What is the daily Social Stone acquisition limit in Adopt Me?

You can farm a maximum of 30 Social Stones per day.

What are Social Stones used for in Adopt Me?

Social Stones are primarily used as a currency in the Temple on the Moon, giving you access to exclusive items during the event period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024