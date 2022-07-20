How to edit your avatar in Roblox

Roblox players always want to look their best by putting the rarest or best-looking items on their avatar.

The social platform has tons of different games and content that people all around the world enjoy. While they do so, they express themselves with an avatar that fits their personality.

For those who might be new to the platform, it can be daunting learning how to operate everything. One of the most important features, editing an avatar, is fortunately an easy task to accomplish.

How to edit a Roblox avatar

Here is how players can easily edit their avatar in Roblox:

There are a ton of customization options for avatars. Players can try out different hair, change their face, add a backpack and even wield an intimidating melee weapon if they so choose.

The majority of these cosmetics can be earned through playing various games, completing challenges or achievements, or by simply purchasing them through the in-game store with Robux.

Once the perfect costume has been assembled, players can head to the Avatar Editor to change their look. Everything they own and can wear will be available for selection.

Editing an avatar in a browser

The methods are a bit different depending on how players are accessing the game. Those who are playing the web browser version can follow these steps to change their avatar's appearance:

Access the Avatar Editor page

Select any of the pull-down menus at the top, such as Hat, Hair, Face, etc.

Scroll down to view the available items and click the item-icon to add it to the avatar

To remove an item, choose the Recent button or select the item's category

Click on the item-icon again to confirm its removal

To change skin color, go to the Body category and choose Skin Tone

Select a skin color to change it for the entire avatar or go to the Advanced settings in the lower-right corner to change the skin color for each body part individually

Editing an avatar on mobile

Mobile avatar editing changes depending on whether the Roblox user is playing on a phone or a tablet. For a phone, follow these simple steps:

Access the Inventory from the menu

Tap the item that will be worn or removed

Slide the bar that reads Wear This to Yes to wear it or No to remove it

And for tablet players:

Tap on the More button at the top of the screen

Tap the Avatar option

Edit the avatar just as a web broswer player would

Editing an avatar on Xbox

Lastly, there are Roblox players on Xbox who might be wondering how to edit their avatar. This is how:

Download the Xbox App

Log into the Roblox account through the Xbox app

Navigate to the Avatar tab

Press the Y button to begin editing the avatar

Edit just as one would on a web browser

Players on every available platform should have no problem following the steps to easily edit their avatar and make it as sophisticated, simple or utterly insane as they please.

