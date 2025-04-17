How to farm Gems in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

In Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, you will require Gems to unlock access to various key elements like the Hatching Zone. The problem that most players run into with this resource is that they are quite rare to find. Only a select few sources offer Gems as the main reward, and so, Robloxians are always looking for ways to earn more.

This guide will provide you with the best ways to farm Gems in this experience and give you a brief overview of their usage.

Best ways to farm Gems in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Hatching Zone (Image via Roblox)

Gems can be acquired as early as the Twilight world, but the amount you receive per pickup is not particularly high. A good way to get the currency during the early game is to use Mystery Boxes, which have a small chance of yielding Gems. Even then, it might be difficult to amass a significant amount of the resource with these methods.

So, we recommend trying to get to the Zen area as soon as possible. This entails using the trampoline in the Overworld with your bubble at maximum size. This will propel you upward. Use the clouds and the small trampolines found intermittently to continue the climb until you reach the Zen area. If you happen to fall, you can always teleport back from the Overworld.

You can easily get tens of thousands of Gems from chests and pickups in the Zen area. These pickups respawn as well, so you won’t have to worry about running out of the resource at all.

The amount of Gems you receive also varies based on the passive multipliers you currently have activated. Potions, Pets, and Enchantments can all increase the amount you receive, so be sure to make use of them while farming.

Other sources of Gems include the following:

Daily Login bonuses

Quests

Chest openings

Mystery Boxes

What are Gems used for in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Gems are a key part of the progression in this experience, being a required resource to unlock the Hatching Zone and purchase Mastery upgrades. The Hatching Zone lets you access a special area where you can hatch multiple Eggs at once and access every unlocked Egg at the same time.

Perhaps the most important usage of Gems is the Mastery menu, where you can unlock upgrades and gain special perks. You can receive Shop discounts that ease up the bubble grind by a significant margin. As such, players typically prioritize getting access to enough Gems for these upgrades while amassing the currency.

FAQs

What is the best way to farm Gems in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The best way to farm Gems is to get to the Zen World and pick up every Gem spawn on the map.

What are Gems used for in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Gems are used to unlock the Hatching Zone and Mastery upgrades for passive bonuses and perks.

Can Gems be acquired using Robux in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Yes, you can purchase Gem boosters and Gem packs from the in-game Shop using Robux.

