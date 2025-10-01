How to feed NPCs in Grow a Garden

The Friendship system is a secondary gameplay feature in Grow a Garden that helps you unlock new shop stock. Building up your friendship with the shopkeepers of the experience is a matter of feeding them food that you cook using a Cooking Kit. Feeding them is straightforward: equip the food you prepared and interact with the desired NPC to offer it. That said, cooking food can be a little time-consuming.

This guide explores how you can feed NPCs in Grow a Garden and the benefits it affords you.

Feeding NPCs in Grow a Garden

Preparing food with a Cooking Kit (Image via Roblox)

To feed an NPC, you need food, and to make food, you need a Cooking Kit. You can get a Cooking Kit by completing the Achievements listed in the Garden Guide or buy it directly from the Cosmetics Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles.

In the Core Plants section of the Achievements tab, you can view Common and Mythical Achievements that can be completed for one Cooking Kit each. These Achievements require you to shovel plants, harvest, sell, or gift certain Fruits, or use the specified items a certain number of times. Naturally, the most convenient option is to simply buy it from the Cosmetics Shop.

Place the Cooking Kit on your farm and gather the ingredients required to prepare a dish. Feel free to refer to this guide for a complete list of recipes and how to prepare them. Once you’ve prepared the desired dish, equip it, approach an NPC, and interact with them to feed it to them.

You can only feed an NPC once every 24 hours, and the amount of Friendship Points you earn depends on the rarity of the recipe. Listed below are the different recipe rarities and the amount of Friendship Points you gain for giving them to an NPC:

Common: 1 Point

1 Point Uncommon: 2 Points

2 Points Rare: 3 Points

3 Points Legendary: 4 Points

4 Points Mythical: 5 Points

5 Points Divine: 6 Points

6 Points Prismatic: 7 Points

7 Points Transcendent: 8 Points

Continue to feed the NPCs every day until all of their shop stock is accessible to you.

The benefits of feeding NPCs

Checking Raphael's Friendship Level (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can only feed Sam and Raphael, the proprietors of the Seed and Pet Eggs Shops. Raising your Friendship Levels with these NPCs grants you access to bonus shop stock, allowing you to buy some of the rarest items in the game. While Sam’s Friendship Shop only accepts Garden Coins as the main currency, you can buy items from Raphael’s shop for Sheckles.

Sam’s Friendship Shop includes the following stock, available after leveling up his Friendship to level 2:

Broccoli: 2 Garden Coins

2 Garden Coins Brussels Sprout: 6 Garden Coins

6 Garden Coins Cocomango: 7 Garden Coins

7 Garden Coins Potato: 3 Garden Coins

You can buy these items from Raphael’s Friendship Shop by leveling up his Friendship to level 3:

Pet Name Reroller: 10 million Sheckles

10 million Sheckles Pet Lead: 20 million Sheckles

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Can any NPC be fed in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, only Sam and Raphael can be fed.

Are there any benefits to feeding NPCs in Grow a Garden?

Feeding NPCs unlocks access to a special shop stock that is normally inaccessible.

How frequently can NPCs be fed?

NPCs can be fed once every 24 hours.

