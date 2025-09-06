How do you feed Sam in Grow a Garden?

Sam’s Shop is a core part of Grow a Garden, being the primary way of acquiring Seeds in the experience. With the Beanstalk Update, Sam’s Shop was expanded with a selection of items that can only be accessed after developing a friendship with him. In order to develop a friendship with Sam, you must offer him food by equipping it from your inventory.

Raising your Friendship Level with Sam will make a new tier of Seeds purchasable through a special tab in his shop. The Friendship Level-exclusive stock has a significantly higher chance of having high-value Prismatic Seeds in stock.

Offering food to Sam in Grow a Garden

List of Rare Achievements (Image via Roblox)

Feeding Sam in Grow a Garden involves preparing food, for which you need a Cooking Kit. The Cooking Kit is a cosmetic item that can be obtained by completing Common, Rare, or Mythical Achievement sets. You can get one Cooking Kit by completing each Achievement Set, giving you access to a maximum of three Cooking Kits at a time.

With the Cooking Kit on the farm, you can prepare a variety of dishes, the recipes for which are designated a specific rarity. High-rarity recipes are preferable over low-rarity alternatives, as the former raise your Friendship Level by more Friendship Points than the latter. Here’s a complete list of recipe rarity and the amount of Friendship Points they contribute:

Common: 1 Point

1 Point Uncommon: 2 Points

2 Points Rare: 3 Points

3 Points Legendary: 4 Points

4 Points Mythical: 5 Points

5 Points Divine: 6 Points

6 Points Prismatic: 7 Points

7 Points Transcendent: 8 Points

After you’re done cooking and have the prepared food in your inventory, teleport to Sam’s Shop by clicking Seeds at the top of the screen. Hit the corresponding number key or access the food item from the inventory by tapping the backtick key (`) on the keyboard to equip it. Then, interact with Sam for the option to feed him.

Note that you can only feed Sam once every 24 hours, so be sure to pick a high-rarity food as your offering. While unlocking Tier 2 of the Seed Shop only requires you to reach Friendship Level 2 with Sam, it won’t give you access to all of its stock. You need to reach Friendship Level 4 for access to every Tier 2 shop item, which includes the Prismatic Cocomango Seed.

Parse through this guide for a complete list of recipes in Grow a Garden.

Seed Shop Tier 2

Sam, the Seed Shop NPC (Image via Roblox)

The second tier of the Seed Shop unlocks a new stock of Seeds that can only be accessed at Friendship Level 2 or higher. Its stock currently only includes four species: Broccoli, Potato, Brussels Sprout, and Cocomango. Unlike Tier 1 of the Seed Shop, you need Garden Coins to buy these Seeds.

Garden Coins are tied to this title’s equivalent of Rebirths: Garden Ascension. By performing Garden Ascension, you reset your Sheckle count and receive 10 Garden Coins in return. Doing so requires you to get one trillion Sheckles and the specified Fruit and Mutation combination, which strictly places it in the endgame territory.

Listed below are the prices for each of the four Tier 2 Seed Shop products:

Broccoli: 2 Garden Coins

2 Garden Coins Potato: 3 Garden Coins

3 Garden Coins Brussels Sprout: 6 Garden Coins

6 Garden Coins Cocomango: 7 Garden Coins

Each of these Seeds can be a high-value addition to your farm, with Cocomango being a particularly worthwhile Seed to pursue. Once the Cocomango Seed fully grows, it produces Fruits that sell for an average value of 180,000 Sheckles. As of this writing, its value is the highest in the game, tied with Wispwing.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I feed Sam in Grow a Garden?

Prepare food using the Cooking Kit, equip it from your inventory, and interact with Sam to feed it to him.

How frequently can Sam be fed in Grow a Garden?

You can feed Sam once every 24 hours.

What is the best recipe for raising Friendship Level with Sam?

The best recipe for leveling up your Friendship with Sam is the Divine recipe for Waffle, requiring you to collect one Sugar Apple and one Coconut Fruit.

