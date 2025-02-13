How to find Arai's Glasses in Jujutsu Odyssey

Jujutsu Odyssey requires you to complete several tasks and raise your level when you first log into the game. This is because the very first official task you get is to reach level 20 and unlock the entrance exam for Jujutsu High. However, this can prove challenging if you don't know what to do. One of the tasks that you can grind for XP is finding Arai's glasses.

This NPC can be found in the starter area and gives you a decent amount of XP for returning his glasses. This article will tell you where his glasses are and how you can easily retrieve them.

A brief guide to completing Arai's Glasses quest in Jujutsu Odyssey

Arai can be found sitting in between the buildings (Image via Roblox)

When you join the game and enter the starter area, you will be required to roam around and talk to various NPCs to complete their quests. Arai can be found sitting on the ground between the buildings in the area. After interacting, he will tell you that someone stole and hid his glasses.

Trending

He will ask you to find them since he must go and watch a movie, which is impossible without them. Now, Arai doesn't offer much help when you first interact with him. However, if you talk to him again immediately, he will tell you that Matsuda hid his glasses somewhere on the football field.

Now, you won't have to wander aimlessly around the map. Simply head over to the field and start looking around. Since the glasses are very small, they are often not visible from a distance. So, make sure to go to every nook and cranny of the field to find them. Note that the enemies on the football field will start chasing you if you get too near. They can be ruthless, especially if you're low-level.

Also check: Jujutsu Odyssey Exam Cursed Seal Locations

Can you repeat Arai's quest?

The glasses can be found on the football field (Image via Roblox)

Once you get Arai's glasses and return them to him, he will give you 575 XP and 405 Gold. This is a decent amount of experience that will help you raise your level steadily. Fortunately, you can keep grinding this quest until you have enough experience and have reached level 20.

Since the glasses almost always spawn in the same area, you don't have to explore too much to find them. This saves a lot of time, allowing you to complete other quests on the side to rapidly gain XP and raise your level. So, if you find other quests in the starter area boring or too challenging, targeting Arai is a good way to move forward.

Also check: Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

FAQs about Jujutsu Odyssey

When can you take the entrance exam in Jujutsu Odyssey?

You must reach level 20 in the starter area to take the entrance exam.

Can you repeat Arai's quest in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

Yes, you can repeat this quest.

Do you get Gold from Arai's quest in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

Yes, you can obtain around 405 Gold from this quest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024