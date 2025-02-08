Jujutsu Odyssey Exam Cursed Seal locations

To begin your journey in Jujutsu Odyssey, you must complete the entrance exam and gain access to the Jujutsu High. However, completing the exam can be quite a challenge, as you must look for three Cursed Seals to fulfill the required conditions and move forward in the story.

If you are finding this quest difficult, then this article will provide the location of all the Cursed Seals to help you pass the exam and enroll in Jujutsu High.

Where are all three Exam Cursed Seals in Jujutsu Odyssey

You must exorcise all three seals (Image via Roblox)

Searching for all three Entrance Exam Cursed Seals will take you to different locations. Fortunately, the seals make loud sounds when you're near them to alert you of their location.

Trending

Location of the first Exam Cursed Seal

The first location (Image via Roblox)

The first Cursed Seal is atop the main building in Jujutsu High. If you don't know which building this is, simply look for Gojo, as he is at this location. Now, to reach the top, go to the back and jump onto the big concrete structure. Next, do a double jump to reach the rooftop and exorcise the curse.

Location of the second Exam Cursed Seal

The second location (Image via Roblox)

Finding the location of the second Cursed Seal might prove to be slightly confusing. It can be found on top of the big tower on the left of the entrance to the Jujutsu High building. To reach the top-most section of the tower, you must climb the tree near it, and then double jump to reach the lower section first.

Next, follow these instructions to reach the top without falling:

Look towards the outside and start moving forward.

Double Jump as you reach the edge, and then immediately turn back midair.

Use Dash to reach the top of the tower and exorcise the curse.

Location of the third Exam Cursed Seal

The third location (Image via Roblox)

The third Cursed Seal is very easy to locate. Go to the main entrance of the Jujutsu High building and then head behind it. Take a left and look for the watermill. Search the area and you will find the Cursed Seal lying on the ground.

Also check: Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

You can try getting a good Clan (Image via Roblox)

Once you exorcise all the Entrance Exam Cursed Seals, simply head back to the school and interact with Miwa to complete the first stage and start the second. You must be prepared once again, as the second part of the entrance exam requires you to battle it out against some pretty powerful Jujutsu sorcerers.

Hence, picking the right clan will give you the best start and allow you to handle the battle with relative ease.

Also check: How to get Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

FAQs about Jujutsu Odyssey

How many Cursed Seals must you exorcise in the Jujutsu Odyssey entrance exam?

You will need to exorcise three Cursed Seals to pass the first stage of the exam.

Which NPC gives you the second stage of the Jujutsu Odyssey entrance exam?

You must talk to Miwa to get the second part of the entrance exam.

How to easily find the Jujutsu High building in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

Jujutsu High is one of the first buildings in the starting area that you see. You can also look for Gojo to help you identify it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024