How to find the Kraken Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Kraken Kid is one of the four missing kids in 99 Nights in the Forest, who can be found after upgrading the campfire to level 4. Once your campfire is sufficiently upgraded, follow the cage-like icon on the map and fend off the threats that endanger her to complete your rescue mission. Upon rescuing her, the Kraken Kid will occupy a spot in your camp, joining the other rescued children.

Here’s how you can quickly save the Kraken Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Rescuing the Kraken Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest

Prerequisites

The Ranger Class (Image via Roblox)

Before you leap into action and try to save the Kraken Kid, it’s important to complete a few tasks to prepare for what lies ahead. The first of these tasks is to upgrade the campfire to level 4, which requires you to fill the Campfire Bar to 100% using flammable objects.

At campfire level 4, you will spot the Kraken Kid’s location on the map. It is marked by an icon identical to the one pointing you to the Dino Kid’s location, shaped like a cage. You don’t need to save the Dino Kid, but we recommend doing so preemptively to avoid confusing the two icons.

You must also prepare for battle since the Kraken Kid is surrounded by feral animals. The easiest way to do so is to choose a combat-centric Class, such as the Ranger, the Assassin, or the Cyborg.

If you don’t have any of these unlocked, you may want to venture out into the wilds to see if you can find a Revolver. Revolvers typically drop from Good and Iron Chests, are sold by the Pelt Trader, or found at the Gunsmith Shed.

With these preparations completed, it’s time to head out into the forest and save the Kraken Kid.

Check out this guide to learn more about the Ranger Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Saving the Kraken Kid

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Leave your camp and follow the cage icon on the map to reach the Kraken Kid’s location. Upon reaching close to her location, you will encounter four Alpha Wolves, who must be dispatched before you can rescue her. Here, combat is inevitable since defeating the Alpha Wolves is the only way to get the Blue Key. Use your preferred weapon to defeat them and secure the key.

After that, all you need to do is unlock the Kraken Kid’s cage using the Blue Key. With that, your rescue mission will conclude, and the day counter will advance by one, skipping the need to gather resources for the day. You will find the Kraken Kid alongside other children you may have rescued in your current playthrough.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Where do I find the Kraken Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Kraken Kid can be found by following the cage icon on the map after upgrading your campfire to level 4.

What is the best weapon for rescuing the Kraken Kid?

The best weapon for rescuing the Kraken Kid is the Revolver.

Can the Kraken Kid be rescued before the Dino Kid?

Yes, you can rescue the Kraken Kid before the Dino Kid, should you wish to change the rescue order.

