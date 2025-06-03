How to find Rare Furniture Warehouse in Dangerous Night

Dangerous Night is a survival Roblox experience where players collect food resources and furniture for their bunker. Generally, every action in the game needs to be completed during the day because the place is swarming with monsters once it gets dark. However, a recent update introduced a new furniture warehouse that is only accessible at night. Moving items from the area can be extremely challenging because hordes of monsters are prowling nearby.

This guide contains all the information needed for accessing the Rare Furniture Warehouse in Roblox Dangerous Night.

Location of the Rare Furniture Warehouse in Roblox Dangerous Night

The door to the Rare Furniture Warehouse (Image via Roblox)

The Rare Furniture Warehouse in Roblox Dangerous Night is part of the same mart from which players take the usual furniture for their bunkers. To find its entrance, enter the Six Mart and continue to move straight across the aisles. You'll eventually notice a grey electronic door between the Snacks and Dairy compartments.

A prominent indicator on the door of the Rare Furniture Warehouse visually represents its status: it turns red when the door is closed and green when it is open. Given that the area is only accessible at night, the indicator is red for the entirety of the day in Dangerous Night.

The Rare Furniture Warehouse opens 10 seconds after nightfall. As soon as the night alarm ceases, try to get close to the door and enter the warehouse.

Tips to enter the Rare Furniture Warehouse

Use furniture as planks to camp on the mart's terrace (Image via Roblox)

Finding the Rare Furniture Warehouse is relatively simpler than transporting furniture to your Home Bunker in Roblox Dangerous Night. To stay clear of monsters and get a massive haul of rare items, follow these instructions:

Camp on the mart's terrace : A common strategy is to place furniture as planks or platforms and jump on them till you reach the mart's terrace. Camping on the terrace prevents you from being caught by monsters while reducing the distance between you and the Rare Furniture Warehouse.

: A common strategy is to place furniture as planks or platforms and jump on them till you reach the mart's terrace. Camping on the terrace prevents you from being caught by monsters while reducing the distance between you and the Rare Furniture Warehouse. Team up with other players : By collaborating with other players, you can set up furniture more quickly and even share food resources whenever required.

: By collaborating with other players, you can set up furniture more quickly and even share food resources whenever required. Build defenses near the warehouse door : Before entering the Rare Furniture Warehouse, it is crucial to set up defenses near the entrance. Cooperate with other players to construct a barricade by using several types of furniture from the mart. Ensure that ample space is left behind the barricade for placing furniture that will be obtained from the warehouse.

: Before entering the Rare Furniture Warehouse, it is crucial to set up defenses near the entrance. Cooperate with other players to construct a barricade by using several types of furniture from the mart. Ensure that ample space is left behind the barricade for placing furniture that will be obtained from the warehouse. Wait till the day to take items to your bunker: Pick as much rare furniture as possible and place them behind the barricade outside the warehouse. Once daylight dawns, take the items to your bunker.

Compared to the furniture obtained from the mart, the ones in the Rare Furniture Warehouse are more appealing and provide a higher Comfort rating.

FAQs on Roblox Dangerous Night

Where is the Rare Furniture Warehouse?

The Rare Furniture Warehouse is inside the Six Mart in the Roblox game.

When does the Rare Furniture Warehouse open?

The warehouse is only accessible at night.

Is it possible for monsters to enter the Rare Furniture Warehouse?

Yes, monsters can enter and catch players in the warehouse. However, it is possible to block their path by placing furniture strategically.

