How to find the Secret Heaven Eye Pet in Rebirth Champions Ultimate

In Rebirth Champions Ultimate, the introduction of the new Heaven World brought a host of new Pets to hatch from new eggs. Among them, the rarest of them is Heaven Eye — a Secret Pet that is quite difficult to acquire normally because of its low pull rate. You can try to hatch it by activating potions and item bonuses from the secret area egg or visit the Trading Hub to purchase one.

Let’s take a look at how you can get the Secret Heaven Eye Pet in Rebirth Champions Ultimate.

Getting the Heaven Eye Pet in Rebirth Champions Ultimate

Method 1: Secret Heaven Egg

The Heaven Eye Pet in the Index (Image via Roblox)

Heaven Eye is a Secret Pet with a multiplier of 25 million clicks, which is among the highest Pet multipliers in the game. Befitting its performance, getting this Secret Pet is extremely rare, with only a select few acquiring the Pet through hatching the Secret Heaven Egg.

Getting access to the Secret Heaven area requires you to get the Cloud Hoverboard, which is acquired through the Angel Quests. These quests consist of 15 different tasks spread across various Worlds in the game and can be found in the standard Heaven Area.

Once you finish them, equip the Cloud Hoverboard while on the Heaven map to ascend to the Secret area. Here, you can hatch the new Secret Heaven Egg for a chance to receive Heaven Eye. The Secret Egg shares Pet pools with its counterpart in the standard Heaven map, with Heaven Eye Pet being the only difference.

Method 2: Trading

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Of course, hatching Secret Heaven Eggs for Heaven Eye will be a lengthy undertaking, which is why most people prefer the easier alternative: Trading. Trading can be unlocked for 1 billion Gems, which is fairly easy for an endgame player. You can enter the Trading hub by walking to the portal in the first area of the game.

Once in the Trading hub, walk around the different podiums to see which Pets different Robloxians have on offer. Each player will demand a certain amount of Tokens, the hub-specific currency, to secure the transaction.

Note that while you can use the Trade icon on the HUD to initiate an exchange between you and another player, it’s better to use the hub instead. That way, you will have a better idea of what the opposing party has to offer and how many Tokens they require for the Secret Pet.

Once you’ve found a suitable deal, interact with the podium, offer Tokens, and finish the transaction. With that, you will have secured your copy of the Secret Heaven Eye Pet.

