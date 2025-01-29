How to fix Roblox error code 267

Roblox error code 267 is one of the infamous issues that has been haunting players for a long time. Due to this error, a player is randomly thrown out of the experience. Often, the reason for getting kicked out is mentioned, but sometimes, it is unspecified. While you can wait and see if the error is fixed automatically, it's not usually the case.

The Roblox error code 267 may be permanent if you've gone against the rules or have a beef with the admin. Regardless, here are a few solutions that you can try to solve this problem.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned herein aren't guaranteed to work for every user.

What is Roblox error code 267?

Error code 267 message (Image via Roblox)

The Roblox error code 267 occurs if you have been kicked out of the experience for one of the following reasons.

Hacking/Cheating : If you use a script or hacking tool to manipulate the experience, you may kicked out upon getting caught.

: If you use a script or hacking tool to manipulate the experience, you may kicked out upon getting caught. Temporary/Permanent ban : Your recent actions may have raised alarms and made some players report you. Depending on the severity of the action, your ban may be temporary or permanent.

: Your recent actions may have raised alarms and made some players report you. Depending on the severity of the action, your ban may be temporary or permanent. Kicked out by admin : This often happens when you trying to join a private server where a normal Roblox user is admin. Admins have the right to block or kick a player from a server.

: This often happens when you trying to join a private server where a normal Roblox user is admin. Admins have the right to block or kick a player from a server. Poor internet connectivity: Sometimes, your internet connection ruins things by creating a barrier between you and the experience.

The reason you are disconnected from the experience will be mentioned in the error box. For example, if you were kicked out, the error message will appear as "You were kicked from the experience: You have been kicked from the game (Error code: 267)."

How to fix Roblox error code 267

While there is no foolproof solution to this error, you can try the following workarounds:

Wait for the ban to get uplifted

If the ban is temporary, you can enter the game after a few hours or days. Remember, there is no point in relaunching the experience over and over again, this won't speed up the process. So your best bet is to wait until the developer's team fixes this out themselves.

Check your internet connection

Make sure you have a steady internet connection as it may be the root cause of error 267. Restart your router, and device, and start Roblox from scratch to possibly get into the game again. Also, disable your VPN if you are using any while using Roblox. A VPN may delay the data transaction between your system and the servers, hence creating this entire issue.

Disable your antivirus

Note that your antivirus can put some software on its blacklist to restrict their functioning. Your antivirus may have done the same with Roblox. That's why the application is having a hard time connecting to the experience and frequently kicking you out. If possible, disable the antivirus before booting Roblox to avoid such problems.

FAQs about Roblox error code 267

Why does Roblox error code 267 occur?

The error code 267 occurs because you are kicked out of the experience for reasons specified by the platform.

How can I fix the Roblox error code 267?

The best way to deal with error 267 is to wait it out until you are allowed to join the experience again.

Why does Roblox error code 279 occur?

The error code 279 pops up because the client is unable to connect to the game's server due to technical glitches or maintenance downtime.

