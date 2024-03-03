How to fix Roblox error code 279? 

Roblox error code 279, infamous for its disruptive gameplay impact, has been causing issues in the metaverse's multiplayer domain for years. This pesky connectivity issue has left countless players scratching their heads and searching for a quick fix. Fortunately, there are many solutions to fix error code 279, which will take just a few minutes.

Here is the how-to-fix guide that can help you resolve the Roblox error code 279 for good.

Note: Error code 279 can occur due to various factors, including issues with the game's server and your internet connection.

What is Roblox error code 279?

Roblox error code 279 is a common connectivity issue that triggers the message "Disconnected: Please check your internet connection and try again. (Error Code: 279)".

When encountered, error code 279 disconnects your account from the server and will force you out of the game. Multiple factors contribute to this issue, which can be resolved by troubleshooting your network.

Here's how you fix Roblox error code 279

1) Reconnecting

Disconnect the internet on your device and wait for 30-40 seconds. Then reconnect, launch the experience, and see if you face the issue. This simple process refreshes your network and allows your account to connect to the game anew.

2) Reboot

This a classic solution that often works like a charm. All you have to do is restart your device and launch the same Roblox experience. Usually, minor software and application-based bugs will be fixed after restarting your device.

3) Disable VPN and Private DNS

Sometimes, a shaky VPN connection may disrupt your connection to the game server. Disable it and restart the browser to resolve the Roblox error code 279.

Android users who use DNS for adblocks are advised to switch it off and restart the Roblox application. Sometimes, DNS may intake a chunk of your internet and prevent your device from connecting to Roblox.

4) Browser

Check if your browser is updated and disable all the extensions. At times, extensions or plugins may be the reason behind a bad internet connection. You can disable them temporarily, connect to the server, and activate them after a few gameplay minutes.

5) Firewall and antivirus

Open Windows Defender Firewall and find Roblox under "Allowed apps and features" in the "Allow an app through firewall" section. Select Roblox and ensure that both the private and public boxes are checked. If you are using any antivirus software, repeat the same process after launching its third-party software.

6) Restart your modem

Give your modem a quick breather by restarting it after a few minutes. Your modem's connection to your ISP will be reset, and most likely, all the connectivity-based issues will be sorted.

7) Contact Roblox support

If you cannot connect to the game server despite troubleshooting, the issue may be with the game itself or your Roblox account. In such cases, contacting the support center can help you resolve Roblox error code 279.

FAQs on Roblox error code 279

How often does error code 279 occur in Roblox?

It is a normal connection-based error that players might face occasionally.

Does error code 279 affect all players?

It can affect any Roblox player experiencing network connectivity issues. However, its frequency and impact vary on your internet setups and general server conditions.

What does error code 273 mean in Roblox?

Error code 273 in Roblox indicates trouble connecting to a specific game's server.

