How to get the #1 CEO Cup in Roblox Office Experiment

Roblox players can enter the terrifying realm of Vintage Mens Clothing's skillful invention, The Office Experiment. This intense game throws you into a world where terror and suspense rule supreme. The Office Experiment has resonated with the Roblox gaming community, as evidenced by the 3.3 million players who have explored its unsettling depths and 6,902 likes as of writing.

However, players should note that Roblox The Office Experiment is not meant for everyone. Due to its content, which contains aspects of moderate violence and realistic blood, it is intended for players aged 13 and older.

The game has a devoted playerbase, with 27,321 individuals adding it to their favorites list despite its potentially unpleasant themes.

The Office Experiment does not offer private servers, but up to 50 daring individuals can adventure together on its public servers. This guarantees a large audience of thrill-seekers being exposed together to the same horror experience the game has to offer.

Getting the #1 CEO Cup in Roblox Office Experiment

The #1 CEO Cup is a limited UGC by the same developer. Oddly, this is not a decorative item but a head accessory. The free item can only be acquired in the game as of now, and there are only 1,000 copies. Hence, players must make haste.

In Roblox, a limited user-generated content (UGC) item is a virtual good or asset generated by a developer that has a limited and managed supply. Such items are frequently regarded as precious and unusual due to their scarcity, and because of player desire, their value could increase with time.

Limited UGC items are often acquired through various channels, such as trade, events, or promotions, and they provide the Roblox virtual economy a distinctive dimension.

How to get the item in the game

As soon as the game begins, players will be summoned to the game's lobby, where the item is being sold in its UGC area. Existing players can buy it for 1,000 stars.

If one has sufficient stars, they can proceed to purchase the item immediately and add it to their inventory. If they do not have the stars, then they must participate in the game rounds to earn it.

Earning Stars in Roblox Office Experiment

To enter a round, at least 30 players need to enter the green area and wait for it to begin. Thereafter, survival is key to winning more stars. You start by grabbing the badge from the front desk and then looking for your desk.

Then, find the various weapons by looking at the map. You will earn a star every time the meter fills up. You should also go through every file cabinet and cupboard.

Carefully listen to announcements as they explain the various tasks. The first task is to kill two other players within five minutes to reduce the player count. This is where weapons come in handy. Try to select something like a gun for mid-to-long range and a baseball bat.

Once this is done, the next task is to fill out a survey about employees. You must answer all questions as they are mandatory. The employee with the least likes will have to be eliminated.

The gameplay is fairly simple as long as you follow the instructions and have basic survival instincts.