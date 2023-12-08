How to get the Aquaman T-shirt in Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom

In Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom, the fate of Atlantis rests on the player's shoulders. Gamers must band together in this exciting adventure to stop the evil Black Manta and his evil troops from threatening the submerged city. This title has four Underwater Zones awaiting their investigation, each holding secrets just waiting to be discovered.

Players can strengthen their defenses against the approaching enemy and expand their weaponry by unlocking more potent tridents as they advance in this title. Four limited-edition user-generated content (UGC) items inspired by the popular movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have also been introduced. The game is a promotional portal that encourages fans to see the film in theaters starting December 22, 2023.

The developer, TheWorldofDC, launches several pieces of user-generated content in this title from time to time. Recently, they have released the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom T-shirt. It is free and can be obtained in the game by completing a few quests.

Get the Aquaman T-shirt in Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom

There are only 45,000 copies of the free item, making it a limited edition UGC (user-generated content). You should try to grab it before the stock runs out. You can follow these easy steps to get it:

Start by logging into Roblox using your credentials. Search for the game and visit its homepage. Click on the green button to launch the title. Then, your avatar will be summoned to the game's lobby. You need to finish two tasks to get the item: You need to recruit a friend and play the game for at least 20 minutes. To do the former, you need to approach a seahorse near the lobby area and interact with it. Doing that will make a list appear of friends appear, and you just have to send the invite. You don't have to join the game to complete this task. For the second task, you just need to be in the game for 20 minutes. You can choose to do nothing and stay idle as well. After 20 minutes, you can click on the Claim button.

The number of T-shirts left is displayed on the pedestal where the item is displayed. It cannot be traded or resold to others, so this is the only way a player can earn this cosmetic.

How to play Roblox Aquaman Simulator - The Lost Kingdom

This is a basic clicker game, which is a genre where Roblox players repeatedly click on the screen to earn in-game currencies or to register progress. This Aquaman title's primary mechanic involves simple, repetitive actions, often leading to the accumulation of resources, upgrades, and more.

In this game, players have to keep attacking deep-sea divers, who are spread across levels. Each level has a weak to powerful NPC that gives more coins when destroyed. To advance to the next one, you will need a huge sum of coins. As the levels increase, so will the challenges.

To keep up, you need to use the best Tridents. While there are many weapons in this category to choose from, you can equip your top four tridents to deal maximum damage to foes and accumulate coins very fast.

Roblox beginners can forge the bronze Atlantis Trident for 300 coins and can slowly move towards unlocking Citadel, Cave, and Necrus tridents.